BELOIT

Regan Peters wasn’t worried about style points Thursday afternoon.

The Beloit Turner softball coach simply wanted to get a game in and, hopefully, get a win in the process.

Peters got her wish as Turner, despite six errors, hung on for an 8-7 Rock Valley Conference win over East Troy.

Gabby Gaziano had four hits and Kenzy Conkle pitched a complete game as seven-time defending conference champion Turner did just enough.

“We’re happy with the win, but like I was just talking about with the girls, it also shows us how much we have to work on,” Peters said. “But it also shows us is that we can still win even when we make that many mistakes.

“It was our first time on the dirt (infield), so I knew there would be some mistakes made. I’m just happy to get a game in before everybody else.”

Turner briefly fell behind 2-1 in the top of the second but bounced back with five runs in the bottom of the inning to take the lead for good at 6-2.

Grace Olmstead drove in two runs and Conkle added an RBI single. The other two runs in the inning scored on passed balls.

Turner pushed the lead to 8-2 in the fourth on Gaziano’s two-run double.

Gaziano, who was second-team all-conference last season, had two doubles and two singles in the game.

East Troy crept back into the game thanks to a rash of Turner errors and a three-run fifth.

Looking to tie the game in the top of the seventh, East Troy could not mount a comeback against Conkle.

The junior right-hander picked up two of her five strikeouts in the seventh, including a K to end the game.

“Kenzy was hitting her spots really well at the end there,” Peters said.

“Like I said, we’re a confident team with her on the mound. We just have to make plays behind her.”

Turner made just enough plays Thursday to get one of what figures to be many wins this season.

TURNER 8, EAST TROY 7

East Troy 020 032 0—7 8 1

Beloit Turner 150 200 x—8 9 6

Verbelen and Rongstad; Conkle and Jordan

Leading hitters: Verbelen (ET) 2x4, Kapelka (ET) 3x4, Conkle (T) 2x4, Olmstead (T) 2x4, Gaziano (T) 4x4. 2B—Kapelka, Gaziano 2.

SO—Verbelen 1, Conkle 5. BB—Verbelen 4, Conkle 1