Despite a grand slam from Bella Vitaioli, Janesville Craig’s softball team came up short Tuesday.
Middleton opened up a 6-0 lead in the fourth inning and held on for a 13-9 Big Eight Conference win.
The Cardinals banged out 15 hits and took advantage of five Craig errors.
“Prior to this week, Middleton had only allowed seven runs all season,” Craig coach Kristen Worm said. “We scored two on them yesterday and nine today, so that’s promising. That means we’re swinging the bats better.
“Errors really hurt us today, because we swung the bats well. We had 11 hits, and a couple more rockets that were right at somebody. If we keep hitting like we did today, we will see more success on the scoreboard.”
Craig (4-8, 4-7) scored twice in the top of the fifth to cut the lead to 5-2 and added five more in the sixth, including Vitaioli’s grand slam. Middleton (15-1, 9-0) answered with five runs in the bottom of the inning. The Cardinals hit three home runs in the game and had seven extra-base hits.
“We need to clean some things up a bit on defense, but overall, tonight was a much better outing than last night.”
Craig hosts Beloit Turner in a nonconference game Friday at the Youth Sports Complex.
MIDDLETON 13, CRAIG 9Janesville Craig 000 025 2—9 10 5
Middleton 005 125 x—13 15 3
Stanley, Bienema (5); Flock, Buza (6)
SO—Stanley 5, Flock 3, Buza 2. BB—Stanley 1, Flock 1, Buza 1
Leading hitters—B. Vitaioli (C) 2x3, Bienema (C) 3x4, Sax (M) 3x4, Hebert (M) 3x3, Iosso (M) 3x4, Redders (M) 3x4. 2B—B. Vitaioli (C), S. Vitaioli (C), Hebert (M), Redders (M) 2, Schleusner (M). HR—B. Vitaioli (C), Sax (M), Hebert (M), Iosso (M)