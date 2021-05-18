Janesville Craig’s softball team has seen enough of Big Eight Conference powerhouse Sun Prairie.
After losing 12-1 last Friday to the Cardinals, the Cougars again came up short Tuesday in a 16-6 loss. The game ended in the bottom of the fifth with Sun Prairie up by 10 runs.
Craig (3-6, 3-5) led 2-0 after half an inning, but Sun Prairie scored eight runs in the bottom of the inning.
“The conditions were not very good at all,” Craig coach Kristen Worm said. “All three pitchers in the game had trouble getting any traction. There were 14 walks in the game and five hit-by-pitches.
“The score doesn’t look any different, but we played better than we did against them last Friday. We still have some things to work on, but we did some things better, as well.”
Presley Stanley and Abby Wobig had two hits each for the Cougars.
Craig plays crosstown rival Janesville Parker in games Thursday and Friday at the Youth Sports Complex.
SUN PRAIRIE 16, JANESVILLE CRAIG 6 (5)Janesville Craig 220 02—6 6 1
Sun Prairie 820 06—16 14 1
Bienema, Stanley (1); Royle
Leading hitters—Stanley (C) 2x2, Wobig (C) 2x2, Royle (SP) 3x4, McLean (SP) 2x3, Knoernschild (SP) 2x3, Gross (SP) 2x3, Radlund (SP) 2x2, Rademacher (SP) 2x3. 2B—Stanley (C), Royle (SP) 2, Knoernschild (SP)
SO—Stanley 1, Royle 6. BB—Bienema 3, Stanley 3, Royle 8