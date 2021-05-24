Janesville Parker's softball team suffered its worst loss of the season Monday.
The Vikings managed only one hit in a 13-0 drubbing to Sun Prairie in a Big Eight Conference game.
Parker (7-5, 4-5) fell behind 9-0 after two innings.
"We didn't play well in any facet of the game," Parker coach Bob Getka said. "We were sleepy on the bus ride up and went out played like it.
"Sun Prairie took advantage of the mistakes we made, and we were sluggish at the plate."
Lydia Quade had Parker's lone hit.
Parker hosts Sun Prairie on Wednesday at the Youth Sports Complex.
SUN PRAIRIE 13, PARKER 0 (5)
Janesville Parker;000;00--0;1;4
Sun Prairie;631;3x--13;12;0
Bolly; Baker
Leading hitters--Gross (SP) 3x3. 2B--Gross (SP), Patterson (SP), Royle (SP)
SO--Bolly 3, Baker 5. BB--Bolly, Baker 3