State-ranked Sun Prairie routs Janesville Craig in Big Eight softball Gazette staff Apr 29, 2022 Apr 29, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SUN PRAIRIEThe Sun Prairie softball team proved to be as good as advertised on Friday.The state-ranked Cardinals scored 11 runs in the first two innings and coasted to a 16-1 Big Eight Conference win over Janesville Craig. The game was called in the fifth inning due to the 10-run rule.Sun Prairie improved to 11-0 in the Big Eight and 12-1 overall. The Cardinals have won by the 10-run rule in nine of 11 conference games."There's a reason Sun Prairie has the ranking they do," Craig coach Kristin Worm said. "They're a solid team from top to bottom."We continue to make too many errors (6). It's tough because all of the make-ups have us playing every day it seems. We don't have a day off to practice and work on our problem areas."Craig is scheduled to play a nonconference game at Waunakee on Monday.SUN PRAIRIE 16, CRAIG 1 (5)Janesville Craig;000;01—;1;3;6Sun Prairie;562;3x—;16;11;1Leading hitters—C; Sikich (2B), Rammer (2B); SP: Baker 3x4 (2B), Gross 2x3, Knoernschild 2x3 (3B), Kramschuster 2x4.Pitching (ip-h-er-so-bb)—C: Bienema (L, 1.2-9-5-1-4), Stanley (2.1-2-0-2-3); SP: Royle (W, 3-3-1-9-2). Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Craig Softball Kristin Worm Social_feed Recommended for you Trending Now Authorities identify suspect in fatal shooting at Janesville business Police: Suspect in custody after reported gun homicide at Precision Drawn Metals in Janesville Milton School District to reduce staffing levels as enrollment takes sharpest decrease in three years To mow or 'No-Mow' this May? That is the question Some Janesville School District elementary schools will see reductions in teachers for 2022-23 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form