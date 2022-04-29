01STOCK_SOFTBALL

SUN PRAIRIE

The Sun Prairie softball team proved to be as good as advertised on Friday.

The state-ranked Cardinals scored 11 runs in the first two innings and coasted to a 16-1 Big Eight Conference win over Janesville Craig. The game was called in the fifth inning due to the 10-run rule.

Sun Prairie improved to 11-0 in the Big Eight and 12-1 overall. The Cardinals have won by the 10-run rule in nine of 11 conference games.

"There's a reason Sun Prairie has the ranking they do," Craig coach Kristin Worm said. "They're a solid team from top to bottom.

"We continue to make too many errors (6). It's tough because all of the make-ups have us playing every day it seems. We don't have a day off to practice and work on our problem areas."

Craig is scheduled to play a nonconference game at Waunakee on Monday.

SUN PRAIRIE 16, CRAIG 1 (5)

Janesville Craig;000;01—;1;3;6

Sun Prairie;562;3x—;16;11;1

Leading hitters—C; Sikich (2B), Rammer (2B); SP: Baker 3x4 (2B), Gross 2x3, Knoernschild 2x3 (3B), Kramschuster 2x4.

Pitching (ip-h-er-so-bb)—C: Bienema (L, 1.2-9-5-1-4), Stanley (2.1-2-0-2-3); SP: Royle (W, 3-3-1-9-2).

