Janesville Craig’s Presley Stanley pitches during the Cougars' game against Madison Memorial on Thursday. Stanley struck out 10 Spartans but lost 1-0 in a pitcher's duel to University of Iowa recruit Andie Jaskowiak.
JANESVILLE — University of Iowa recruit Andie Jaskowiak of Madison Memorial will always present a stiff challenge for any lineup facing her.
Such was the case Thursday afternoon for Janesville Craig's softball team at the Janesville Youth Sports Complex — but Cougars pitcher Presley Stanley matched her Division I-bound counterpart pretty much inning for inning.
"We said after the first couple innings this is going to be a 1-0 game," Craig head coach Kristen Worm said.
Unfortunately for Craig (10-9 overall, 8-9 Big Eight), it was the Spartans who scored the game's lone run on a wild pitch in the sixth inning to hand the Cougars a 1-0 Big Eight Conference defeat.
In many games, Stanley's pitching line from Thursday would've been a winning one.
She gave up seven hits and the lone earned run and struck out 10 Spartans with one walk.
"Presley did a great job controlling hitters, she was hitting her spots — it was a great game against a really good team," Worm said.
But Jaskowiak's final line was just a little bit better. She struck out 11, didn't give up a walk and allowed just three hits. All 10 hits in the game were singles.
The Spartans (14-5, 12-3) didn't break through for their run until the sixth inning.
Grace Capuano hit a one-out single, then courtesy runner Ava Garcia-Christoph swiped second base on a close play at the bag after a strong throw from Craig catcher Morgan Bloomquist.
Hailey Ruff, Memorial's next batter, hit a fly ball to right-center field on which Garcia-Christoph tagged up in case it was caught. The ball dropped in for a hit, and Garcia-Christoph moved up to third, beating a throw in from the outfield.
Stanley's next pitch was low and outside and got past Bloomquist, and Garcia-Christoph ran home to put the Spartans up 1-0.
The play also put Ruff on third base with just one out, but Stanley induced a pair of popups she caught herself to get out of the inning.
After going 4 2/3 innings without a base runner, the Cougars picked up their second hit of the day in the bottom of the sixth, but two straight Jaskowiak strikeouts left the runner stranded.
Craig's best chance to get a run in came in the bottom of the seventh.
Bella Vitaioli started the inning with an infield single, her second hit of the game, and Brynn Sikich advanced her to second with a sacrifice bunt.
Vitaioli then stole third base on a called third strike to Mya Eichelt, putting Bloomquist in position to get the tying run home.
The right-handed Bloomquist hit one pitch on a line toward right field that sailed a few feet foul before grounding out to short.
"With Morgan, once she put it in play and she gets a bat on it, I was thinking maybe the next pitch, she would hit one fair," Worm said. "We got as close as we could without getting a run across."
Despite the outcome, Craig's performance against Jaskowiak should be a confidence builder as the regular season winds down.
"We've always known we have the ability to play with anybody, but they came out in a game like this and they were ready to go," Worm said. "That's the kind of team you want, and that's the fire you want to see from them."
The Cougars face another of the Big Eight's top teams at 5 p.m. Friday when they play at Sun Prairie East with the postseason seeding meeting scheduled to take place Monday.
MADISON MEMORIAL 1, JANESVILLE CRAIG 0
Madison Memorial;000;001;0;—;1;7;0
Janesville Craig;000;000;0;—;0;3;1
Leading hitters—Capuano (MM) 2x3, Vitaioli (JC) 2x3.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—MM: Jaskowiak (W, 7-3-0-0-0-11). JC: Stanley (L, 7-7-1-1-1-10).
