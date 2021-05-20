Janesville Craig’s softball team worked overtime Thursday for a Big Eight Conference win over crosstown rival Janesville Parker.
The Cougars scored two runs in the top of the 10th inning and held on for a 5-3 win at the Youth Sports Complex.
Craig (4-6, 4-5) tied the game at 3-3 in the sixth on a Presley Stanley home run and scored two runs in the 10th on a Parker error.
Parker (6-4, 4-4) got the lead-off batter on in the sixth and seventh but could not push a run across.
“We just could not capitalize on the massive number of opportunities we had throughout the game,” Parker coach Bob Getka said. “We had 11 hits but just couldn’t string enough of them together.
“And Hannah (Bolly) threw great for us. She kept us in the game, but we couldn’t give her enough run support.”
Bolly pitched the first nine innings, striking out nine and allowing one walk.
Lydia Quade gave Parker a 3-2 lead in the second with a two-run homer.
Stanley got the win in relief, allowing no runs in four innings of work.
“It was a typical Craig/Parker game,” Craig coach Kristen Worm said. “And I wouldn’t expect anything different. Both teams made some exceptional plays in the field, and it was really a well-played game on both sides.
“Presley came up big for us both pitching and hitting, but really, it was a great team effort for us.”
The two teams meet again today at 4:30 p.m. at the Youth Sports Complex.
CRAIG 5, PARKER 3 (10)Janesville Craig 020 001 000 2—5 5 2
Janesville Parker 120 000 000 0—3 11 4
Bienema, Stanley (7); Bolly, Lot (10)
SO—Bienema 2, Stanley 2, Bolly 9, Lot 1. BB—Bienema 3, Bolly 1, Lot 1.
Leading hitters—Rammer (C) 2x5, Quade (P) 3x4, Bolly (P) 2x5, Luek (P) 2x4. 2B—Bienema (C), HR—Stanley (C), Quade (P)