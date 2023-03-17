Janesville Parker's softball team is gearing up for another historic season after securing a regional title and posting a 17-8 record — one of the top five highest win totals in school history — last year.
The Vikings are filled with returning starters that will fuel another season and hopefully add more accolades.
Hannah Bolly, Gentry Reed and Nariyah Lot are all returning after receiving all-Big Eight Conference second team selections last season. Parker's pitching staff and infield are all returning this season.
With all these players back, the chemistry and knowledge of the team is in full display as practices are commencing at a high level.
"Things that normally would take me a while to teach at practice are just reviews," Parker coach Bob Getka said about early practices. "We need to replicate that over and over again. It's like mid-season practices. It's awesome to have a team that is able to learn and we're very fortunate here too because the GPA on my team is super high. That definitely comes through as we try to teach things and they pick up stuff so fast."
Parker's team doesn't just have experience on the field together but has a strong bond in the locker room.
"Me personally, I just honestly love hanging with the team," Getka said about what he's looking forward to this season. "It's a really close knit team. It's a great bunch of girls. I can't wait to see, athletically, where this might take us."
That athleticism is apparent and starts with the Vikings' pitchers.
"We're not going to give up a lot of hard hit balls," Getka said. "Our pitching has been just stellar the last few years. I can't see any reason why it's going to change."
The Vikings are not only eyeing another regional trophy to complement last year's, but also a run at the state tournament this season.
"It's kind of cool to have (the trophy) here and we sure would like to put up another one and then maybe make a run at state," Getka said. "I've talked to the girls and said it would be cool to come back from state and graduate in your (softball) uniform, because state happens to be on graduation day. That would be a pretty lofty goal."
Parker will begin its quest for another regional title as it travels to Florida next week to play three games. The trip is a great opportunity for the Vikings to play talented competition after the trip was postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic a couple of seasons ago. The support of several parents and fundraising is giving Parker a spring training of its own.
"It's giving the varsity team a chance to get down and play some really good competition," Getka said. "We're playing a top 10 team from New Jersey for a doubleheader and then we're playing another team from New York."
With the start of the season all but underway, the Vikings will no doubt play in some exciting games this year and play excellent competition. With a growing program, new accolades and even three radio appearances this season, Getka is hoping this creates a sustainable pipeline of talent for Parker.
"That's pretty cool to get some recognition going," Getka said. "It's a chance for even the younger girls in fifth, sixth or seventh grade, to look ahead and say I want to be part of that someday. I hope that girls can look at our program and hope that someday they can be part of this."
Parker will begin its regular season with a cross-town matchup against Janesville Craig on March 28.