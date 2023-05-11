BELOIT—The Beloit Turner softball lineup always seems to be calm and collected when it steps up to the plate.
Whether the Trojans are adding onto a big lead or looking for a big swing for a comeback victory, their poise never falters.
So, while McFarland ace Brynne Bieri was throwing some good pitches, and the Spartans threatened at times with some solid hits, Turner steadily kept ahead for a 5-3 win on Thursday evening.
“McFarland always plays us tough,” head coach Brian Maxwell said. “They have some good bats, and (Bieri) is obviously very good. But what can you say about Ryleigh Rose? She pitched another gem, and the defense did what they’ve been doing all year. They had her back.”
It’s been a winning formula all season long for the Trojans (16-2). Rose is one of the best pitchers in the Rock Valley Conference, and she isn’t one to look for a big strikeout. She lets the opposing team hit it to one of her infielders or young outfielders, who get the out for her.
“Our defense doesn’t even blink,” Maxwell said. “They have that confidence that ‘Yeah, we can do this.’ And they’ve done it all year. I don’t know their fielding percentage exactly, but it has to be in the mid-90s.”
And the batters seem to know that the defense and Rose will come through, so they do their thing at the plate.
Beloit made it 1-0 in the first after Kamdyn Davis hit a shallow single into left field and then scored after Maddy Hoenig smashed a triple past the center fielder.
“I just had to time out the pitcher,” Hoenig said. “I really had to watch it out of her hand to make sure it wasn’t rising or changing up, make sure it wasn’t coming in slow.”
Hoenig went 2-for-3 with the RBI and a run scored, but Maxwell added that the freshman’s work behind the plate has been outstanding.
“One passed ball all year,” he said. “Maddy has that confidence. She makes it look effortless, and she’s calm. It really helps Ryleigh that Maddy has her back.”
Kamryn Clark and Davis both singled to start the bottom of the third, and Rose brought a run across with a groundout. Taylor Viens then smacked one to the shortstop, which ate up the fielder and allowed two more to score.
The Spartans (12-9, 9-8 RVC) cut it to 4-2 after Ella Wepking hit a two-run single back up the middle with one out, but the Trojans turned a double play to limit the damage.
Davis walloped a double over the center fielder’s head in the fifth, and she scored after Viens laced another one to the shortstop.
Davis went 3-for-3 with three runs scored, and she made several clean outs at shortstop.
“Kam just makes contact all the time,” Maxwell said. “She doesn’t strike out, and today she was driving it. It’s ridiculous how she makes a hard play in the field look very easy. It’s special.”
McFarland got one back on a RBI single in the sixth, but the Spartans couldn’t mount a comeback.
The Trojans ride a 12-game winning streak into their last game of the regular season, a non-conference game in Burlington on Monday.
“Everytime we play, we want to keep winning,” Hoenig said. “It’s kind of tense, but every win puts so much confidence in us.”
BELOIT TURNER 5, MCFARLAND 2
McFarland 000 201 0 — 3 6 3
Turner 103 010 — 5 6 2
Leading hitters—Bercier (M) 2x4, Wepking (M) 2x3, Davis (BT) 3x3.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—M: Bieri (L, 6-6-5-3-9-0), BT, Rose (W, 7-6-3-3-4-1).
Brodhead 10, Edgerton 0 (5)—The front-running Brodhead Cardinals pounded out 12 hits and knocked out Edgerton in a Rock Valley Conference game shortened to 5 innings by the mercy rule.
The big news was senior pitcher McKenna Young tossing a perfect game and getting 13 of the 15 outs via strikeouts. At one point she had seven straight strikeouts.
The Cardinals (20-1) opened their half of the inning with singles by Ava Risum, Sophia Leitzen and Young producing the first run of the game. Taetum Hoesly followed with a 3-run home run to give Brodhead a 4-0 cushion. Brodhead tacked on three runs in the second, a run in the third and two more in the fifth.
Risum was 3-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI. Leitzen was 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs and Young was 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and three RBIs. Alex Kammerer was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
BRODHEAD 10, EDGERTON 0
Edgerton 000 00 — 0 0 2
Brodhead 431 02 — 10 12 0
Leading hitters—Risum (B) 3x4, Leitzen (B) 2x4, Young (B) 2x4, Kammerer (B) 2x3. 2B—Risum, Young. HR—Hoesly (B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—E: Hill (L, 4 2/3-12-10-8-2-2); B: Young (W, 5-0-0-0-13-0).
Evansville 3, Clinton 0—Both teams had three hits and two errors, but the host Blue Devils had the important statistic, three runs.
Evansville got them all in the third inning and just one of them was earned off Clinton starter Ashley Theisen. She finished with one walk and 15 strikeouts.
Haley Ross started for Evansville and went six innings, allowing three hits, no runs, no walks with six strikeouts.
The Cougars got a double from Allie Bell in the first inning, but couldn’t muster much support for Theisen.
EVANSVILLE 3, CLINTON 0
Clinton 000 000 0 — 0 3 2
Evansville 003 000 X — 3 3 2
Leading hitters—2B—Bell (C). 3B: Bartelt (E).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—C: Theisen (L, 6-3-3-1-15-1); E: Ross (W, 6-3-0-0-6-0); Case (1-0-0-0-3-0).
Jefferson 15, Big Foot 3—The Chiefs battled the reigning state champion Eagles strongly, holding a 3-1 lead into the fourth inning, before the wheels eventually fell off.
Big Foot (6-13, 4-13 RVC) only had four hits to Jefferson’s (16-4, 14-4) 12 as Ashlyn Enke reliever Eagles’ starter Bri Mengel and struck on 11 on the way to earning the win.
Holly Kynell went 2-for-3 with a double to lead the Chiefs from the plate. Kate Hummel added a double and Natalie Klamm added an RBI.
JEFFERSON 15, BIG FOOT 3
Jefferson 001 650 3 — 15 12 0
Big Foot 102 000 0 — 3 4 6
Leading hitters—Fairfield (J) 3x3, Mengel (J) 3x5, Hesse (J) 2x5, Werning (J) 2x3, Kynell (BF) 2x3. 2B—Mengel, Werning, Messmann (J), Kynell, Hummel (BF). 3B—Fairfield.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—J: Mengel (2 2/3-4-3-3-4-1), Enke (4 1/3-0-0-0-11-1); BF: Kinane (L, 7-12-15-10-7-10).
OTHER ROCK VALLEY RESULT
EAST TROY 15, WHITEWATER 5 (6)
Whitewater 111 011 — 5 7 3
East Troy 055 023 — 15 13 3
Leading hitters—Atkinson (ET) 2x4, Johnson (ET) 3x3, Schrieber (ET) 2x4, Kesselson (ET) 2x4, Lesperance (W) 2x3, Krahn (W) 2x3, Gosh (W) 2x3. 2B—Johnson, Atkinson, Kesselson, Feyen (ET), Krahn 2. 3B—Lesperance, Gosh. HR—Atkinson.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—ET: Schrieber (W, 6-7-5-2-4-0); W: Lesperance (1 1/3-5-5-2-2-0), Schilt (L, 1 2/3-3-5-4-2-4), Kubicz (2 2/3-5-5-5-2-3).
NONCONFERENCE RESULT
RANDOLPH 15, ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW 4
Parkview 040 00 — 4 3 6
Randolph 537 0X — 15 10 4
Leading hitters—Baird (R) 2x3, Kohlbeck (R) 3x4. 2B—Baird, Agnew (R). HR—Baird.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—R: Spors (W, 5-3-4-0-6-2); P: Anderson (L, 4-10-15-7-3-5).