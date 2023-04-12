Janesville Parker’s Gentry Reed slides into home plate ahead of the tag attempt from Sun Prairie East’s Vanessa Veith during their game at the Janesville Youth Sports Complex on Wednesday. The Vikings lost 4-1.
JANESVILLE — With a run already across in the first inning of Wednesday's Big Eight Conference softball game between Janesville Parker and Sun Prairie East, Parker's Kenedi Pryne laced a hard line drive into center field with one out and two runners on.
Unfortunately, the liner flew straight to the Cardinals' center fielder, and she caught Parker's runner straying too far off second base to complete an inning-ending double play.
The Vikings (1-2) would not score again, and the Cardinals eventually found their hitting stroke against Parker pitcher Hannah Bolly to beat the Vikings 4-1 on a windy afternoon at the Janesville Youth Sports Complex.
Bolly expertly navigated plenty of traffic on the base paths through her first four innings, including runners in scoring position in every frame, with the help of eight strikeouts.
As she worked, Parker's hitters couldn't get to East's McKenna Gross after they worked their first-inning run.
Parker's Gentry Reed led off the game with a double, and Nariyah Lot walked to put two on. In her first plate appearance, Bolly hit a ball sharply to East's second baseman, who couldn't pick it up cleanly. Reed was running after contact and was able to score after the bobble in the field.
After that, Gross got her double play, then sat down the next nine Vikings in order.
"In that first inning, they were very fortunate when we hit that line drive to center field right at her. If that thing would've been 15 feet either way," the rally might've stayed alive, Parker coach Bob Getka said. "That's just the breaks of softball."
East's persistence at the plate against Bolly and the Parker defense paid off for the Cardinals in the top of the fifth.
"We put a lot of pressure on her (Bolly), that's for sure," Getka said.
Grace Kramschuster, Tayler Baker and Kaylie Frydenlund strung together three consecutive singles against Bolly, with Frydenlund's bringing Kramschuster home. Baker scored on a sac fly to center to give the Cardinals a 2-1 lead
Addison Nelson responded for Parker in the bottom of the fifth, reaching on a single and advancing to second on a wild pitch. But she was stranded there after two Parker strikeouts and a groundout.
The Cardinals added to their lead in the sixth. Carly Gross doubled off Bolly to start the frame, then Parker brought in Lot to pitch. Parker's starter allowed eight hits and three runs in five innings to go with her eight strikeouts.
Lot retired her first hitter, who advanced Carly Gross to third with a groundout, then she scored on a wild pitch before Lot walked McKenna Gross. Two more singles for Kramschuster and Baker brought McKenna Gross around to make it 4-1.
Again, the Vikings were able to put together a scoring chance. Gentry Reed walked, and on Bolly's infield popup that fell between the pitcher's circle and second base for a single with two outs, Reed hustled around to third to put runners on the corners for Parker. But the next batter struck out to end that threat.
"We do have to cash in some of our opportunities and not give them as many opportunities as we did, although I thought today was our best game of the season so far," Parker coach Bob Getka said.
"I like where we're at, I like the team we got, I like the core. I think we're gonna be right there at the end of the season."