Orfordville Parkview’s Kylie Stark and Jazmyn Wiedmer hit home runs in the Vikings’ two doubleheader losses on Monday. Parkview was outscored 12-2 and 11-6 in a Trailways-South Conference softball matchup against Palmyra-Eagle.
Parkview (5-8 overall, 4-8 conference) took a 2-0 lead in the first inning of the first game on an RBI bunt from Joey Meyers and a Panthers’ error. The Vikings failed to score again in the contest and watched as the Panthers scored multiple runs in three separate innings. Parkview picked up one hit in the loss.
The Vikings’ bats fared better in the second game of the doubleheader. Parkview recorded six hits and scored in three different innings.
Palmyra-Eagle (6-7, 5-4) held a 1-0 lead entering the fourth inning before a Parkview error with two outs allowed the Panthers to explode for five runs. The Vikings scored two runs in the bottom of the inning but couldn’t overcome the Panthers.
Parkview closed the game with two runs in the sixth inning highlighted by Stark’s homer and two runs in the seventh from Wiedmer’s home run.
Stark and Vikings pitcher Abby Anderson received losses on the mound. Parkview will host Rio on Tuesday for a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m.
GAME ONE
PALMYRA-EAGLE 12, ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW 2 (5)
Parkview 200 00 — 2 1 2
Palmyra-Eagle 420 15 — 12 10 2
Leading hitters—Covarrubias (PE) 2x3, West (PE) 2x3, Lean (PE) 2x3. 2B—Koss (PE). 3B—Koutsky (PE). HR—Covarrubias.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—PE: Koutsky (W, 5-1-2-1-7-4); P: Anderson (L, 4 1/3-10-12-6-3-4).
GAME TWO
PALMYRA-EAGLE 11, ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW 6
Palmyra-Eagle 001 503 2 — 11 16 1
Parkview 000 202 2 — 6 6 5
Leading hitters—Wiedmer (P) 2x4, Stark (P) 2x3, Koutsky (PE) 3x4, Covarrubias (PE) 2x5, Nettesheim (PE) 3x4, West (PE) 3x5, Koss (PE) 2x5. 2B—Stark, Koss, West, Nettesheim, Taylor (PE). HR—Stark, Wiedmer, Covarrubias.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—P: Stark (L, 7-16-11-3-4-2).
