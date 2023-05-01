01STOCK_SOFTBALL

Orfordville Parkview’s Kylie Stark and Jazmyn Wiedmer hit home runs in the Vikings’ two doubleheader losses on Monday. Parkview was outscored 12-2 and 11-6 in a Trailways-South Conference softball matchup against Palmyra-Eagle.

Parkview (5-8 overall, 4-8 conference) took a 2-0 lead in the first inning of the first game on an RBI bunt from Joey Meyers and a Panthers’ error. The Vikings failed to score again in the contest and watched as the Panthers scored multiple runs in three separate innings. Parkview picked up one hit in the loss.

