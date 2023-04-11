EVANSVILLE — Senior Mckenna Young tossed a one-hit shutout with no walks and 14 strikeouts to lead undefeated Brodhead (6-0) to a 4-0 victory over the host Evansville Blue Devils on Tuesday in Rock Valley Conference softball.
Tailor Bartelt’s single in the seventh inning broke up Young’s no-hit bid.
The Cardinals scored single runs in the second, fourth, fifth and sixth innings. They managed seven hits.
Tatum Hoesly was the only Cardinal with multiple hits, going 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored and an RBI. She also stole two bases. Ava Risum had a double and an RBI.
BRODHEAD 4, EVANSVILLE 0
Brodhead 010 111 0 — 4 7 1
Evansville 000 000 0 — 9 1 3
Leading hitters: Hoesly (B) 2x3. 2B—Risum. HRHoesly.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Br, Young (W,7.0-1-0-0-0-14). Ev, Ross (L,7.0-7-4-3-0-2).
Elkhorn 10, Lake Geneva Badger 0 — Seven Elks had hits in their Southern Lakes win over the Badgers on Tuesday in Elkhorn.
Ella Uhlenhake drove in a pair of runs for Elkhorn, which led 7-0 after three innings. Lake Geneva Badger’s Lylla Metcalf struck out eight batters in six innings of work.
Elkhorn improved to 4-0 with three of those wins by double digits, while Badger dropped to 0-2. The two teams play again at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Badger High.
ELKHORN 10, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 0 (6)
Badger 000 000 —0 2 2
Elkhorn 205 012 —10 10 1
Leading hitters—Remington (E) 2x4, Calvillo (E) 2x3, Schneider (E) 2x2. 2B—Calvillo (E), Meinen (E), Trottier (E). 3B—Remington (E), Uhlenhake (E).
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-bb-so)—LGB: Metcalf (L, 5-10-10-5-4-8).
Big Foot 15, Whitewater 5 (6) — Lily Wolf had four hits, two of them home runs, and six RBI in the Chiefs’ win over the Whippets.
The teams were locked in a scoreless game three innings in before Big Foot turned in a series of stellar defensive plays to shift the momentum that they carried with them to the plate.
Second baseman Kelsie Kroening had an over-the-shoulder catch; Kate Hummel started a heads-up double play, fielding a ball on her backhand side, touching third for the first out and then delivering the ball to first for the second; and Wolf made a diving stop and put out a runner at third base.
Hummel and Natalie Klamm had RBI doubles for the Chiefs, and Holly Kynell threw a complete game with six strikeouts to get the win in the circle. Schlit hit a home run for Whitewater.
The win improved Big Foot’s record to 3-3, while Whitewater dropped to that mark.
The Chiefs’ next game is at 5 p.m. Thursday at Jefferson, while the Whippets are scheduled to host East Troy at the same time.
BIG FOOT 15, WHITEWATER 5
Whitewater 000 140 — 5 9 1
Big Foot 004 164 — 15 13 0
Leading hitters—Pope (W) 2x3, Kopecky (W) 2x3, Wolf (BF) 4x5, Hummel (BF) 2x4, Kynell (BF) 2x5. 2B—Kopecky (W), Klamm (BF), Hummel (BF). HR—Schlit (W), Wolf (BF) 2.
McFarland 13, Clinton 0 (5) — The Spartans piled up 13 hits in their run- rule-shortened victory over the Cougars on Tuesday.
Matts had Clinton’s only hit in the game, and five McFarland batters had multiple hits. Bailee Judd drove in three runs, while Riley Bercier, Avery Feek and Ella Wepking each had two RBI.
McFarland pitcher Brynne Bieri struck out seven in her one-hit outing.
MCFARLAND 13, CLINTON 0 (5)
McFarland 405 04 — 13 14 0
Clinton 000 00 — 0 1 5
Leading hitters—Bercier (McF) 3x3, Judd (McF) 2x4, Feek (McF) 2x4, Richardson (McF) 2x4, Wepking (McF) 2x2. 2B—Bieri (McF), Schuchardt (McF), Bercier (McF), Richardson (McF). HR—Judd.
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-bb-so)—McF: Bieri (W, 5-1-0-0-2-7). C: Theisen (5-14-13-7-3-6).