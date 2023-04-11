01STOCK_CRAIG_COUGAR

EVANSVILLE — Senior Mckenna Young tossed a one-hit shutout with no walks and 14 strikeouts to lead undefeated Brodhead (6-0) to a 4-0 victory over the host Evansville Blue Devils on Tuesday in Rock Valley Conference softball.

Tailor Bartelt’s single in the seventh inning broke up Young’s no-hit bid.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you