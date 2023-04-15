Softball roundup: Wilmot, Waterford pick up big wins over Delavan-Darien, Lake Geneva Badger GAZETTE STAFF Apr 15, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wilmot (3-2 overall, 2-2 Southern Lakes) racked up 25 hits and scored 15 runs in the first inning to run past Delavan-Darien in Southern Lakes softball on Friday.Cassidee Baumeister, Lily Loudon and Jorian Breidenstein drove in runs for the Comets (0-6, 0-5 Southern Lakes). They play at Union Grove at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.WILMOT 23, DELAVAN-DARIEN 3Wilmot;(15)04;22;—;23;25;0Delavan-Darien;000;21;—;3;2;9Leading hitters—Pye (W) 4x5, Beagle (W) 3x6, Bubel (W) 3x6, Smyk (W) 4x5, Peopping (W) 2x4, Rimer (W) 2x4, Schwertfeger (W) 3x5, Klein (W) 3x4. 2B—Bubel (W), Poepping (W), Beagle (W) 2, Rimer (W). 3B—Pye (W), Smyk (W) 2.Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—W: Beagle (1-0-0-0-0-1), Klein (W, 4-2-3-3-5-4). DD: Baumester (L, 5-25-23-8-5-2).Waterford 15-13, Lake Geneva Badger 1-3 — Wolverines pitcher Jaydin Kiser threw a no-hitter in the first game of a doubleheader sweep of the Badgers.Badger (0-6, 0-5) put a pair of hits on the board in the top of the first inning in game two, but Waterford (5-0, 5-0) scored 10 runs in the bottom of the inning to kick off another big win.GAME ONEWATERFORD 15, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 1Waterford;283;20;—;15;16;0Lake Geneva Badger;000;01;—;1;0;1Leading hitters—Holmes (W) 2x3, Kiser (W) 4x4, Evjen (W) 2x4, Greil (W) 2x4, Bjorge (W) 2x2. 2B—Kiser (W) 2, Greil (W) 2, Evjen, Denman, Talavera.Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—W: Kiser (5-0-1-1-4-8). LGB: Metcalf (L, 1 1/3-9-9-9-1-2), Challe (3 2/3-7-6-5-0-1).GAME TWOWATERFORD 13, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 3Lake Geneva Badger;002;01;—;3;5;1Waterford;(10)01;11;—;13;10;2Leading hitters—Butinas (LGB) 2x3, Holmes (W) 2x3, Krueger (W) 2x3. 2B—Butinas (LGB), Popenhagen (LGB), Evjen (W), Greil (W), Klewko (W), Bjorge (W), Holmes (W). HR—Holmes.Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—LGB: Metcalf (L, 1-5-10-10-5-1), Challe (3-5-2-1-2-1). W: Bjorge (5-5-3-1-2-7). Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now County board members walk out as race again becomes issue Godfather of the Go Kart: Janesville business icon Fred Fox capitalized on motorsport craze Public record for April 14, 2023 The week that was: (Not) standing against racism, a UAW labor deadlock and a Go Kart Godfather Stores along Janesville's 'grocers row' rally for customers