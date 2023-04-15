01STOCK_SOFTBALL

Wilmot (3-2 overall, 2-2 Southern Lakes) racked up 25 hits and scored 15 runs in the first inning to run past Delavan-Darien in Southern Lakes softball on Friday.

Cassidee Baumeister, Lily Loudon and Jorian Breidenstein drove in runs for the Comets (0-6, 0-5 Southern Lakes). They play at Union Grove at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you