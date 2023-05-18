01STOCK_SOFTBALL02

Whitewater waited until late to put together enough offense to drop Stoughton in a Division 2 softball regional game Thursday in Stoughton.

After surrendering four runs in the bottom of the fifth, the ninth-seeded Whippets trailed the eighth-seeded Vikings 5-1 before scoring three in the sixth inning, all with two outs, to close the gap to 5-4.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you