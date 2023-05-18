Whitewater waited until late to put together enough offense to drop Stoughton in a Division 2 softball regional game Thursday in Stoughton.
After surrendering four runs in the bottom of the fifth, the ninth-seeded Whippets trailed the eighth-seeded Vikings 5-1 before scoring three in the sixth inning, all with two outs, to close the gap to 5-4.
Whitewater started that inning with a single by Lauren Buehler and a walk for Jenna Pope. Stoughton retired the next two hitters, but Sydney Schilt delivered in a clutch spot, driving a two-run triple to center field. She went 3-for-4 in the game with the two RBI and three runs scored.
Shyan Lesperance came up next and singled Schilt home, and Whitewater had seized the momentum.
The Vikings went down in order in the bottom of the sixth, and Falyn Krahn’s RBI single in the top of the seventh for Whitewater tied the game.
Stoughton again went three up, three down, and Schilt scored the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth on a passed ball. The Vikings mustered their first base runner since the fifth with two outs in the eighth, a single, but she was left on base as Pope completed the comeback.
Whitewater’s win set up a matchup with No. 1 seed Beloit Turner, which beat the Whippets 10-0 on April 6 and 3-1 on May 4.
WHITEWATER 6, STOUGHTON 5 (8)
Whitewater 010 003 11 — 6 9 4
Stoughton 001 040 00 — 5 7 2
Leading hitters—Schilt (W) 3x4, Lesperance (W) 2x4, Koepke (S) 2x4, Albers (S) 2x4. 2B—Lesperance (W), Quam (S). 3B—Schilt (W). HR—Koepke (S).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—W: Pope (W, 8-7-5-4-3-6). S: Perkins (L, 8-9-6-6-1-4).
Clinton 5, Belleville 0 — The Cougars, seeded seventh in their Division 3 sectional, got just one hit but scored five runs to eliminate the 10th-seeded Wildcats, who also had just one hit.
Clinton scored single runs in the first two innings via a mixture of walks, errors and stolen bases. A sacrifice fly after the team’s only hit in the third brought another run in, and the Cougars grew their lead with two more tallies in the fifth on a wild pitch and another sac fly.
Cougars pitcher Ashley Theisen racked up 17 strikeouts, meaning only four Belleville batters were retired by some other means.
With the win, Clinton earned a chance to play at No. 2 seed Poynette on Thursday. The Pumas went 9-1 in Capitol North play this season and 22-3 overall.
CLINTON 5, BELLEVILLE 0
Belleville 000 000 0 — 0 1 2
Clinton 111 020 X — 5 1 0
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—B: Prochaska (L, 6-1-5-3-6-3). C: Theisen (W, 7-1-0-0-1-17).
Brodhead 1, Juda/Albany 0 — Cardinals pitcher Mckenna Young took it upon herself to provide her team’s only run against the Panthers.
Young did not get the start in the circle, but entered the game in the fourth and struck out eight in relief of Ava Risum, who had four strikeouts in three innings and allowed Juda/Albany’s only hit.
Young’s homer came in the top of the sixth to defeat Juda/Albany’s Emerson Briggs, who otherwise had a solid outing with seven strikeouts in seven innings and four hits allowed.
Brodhead, the No. 1 seed in its regional, will host No. 9 seed Orfordville Parkview after the Vikings beat No. 8 Monticello/New Glarus 13-3 on Thursday night (no further information on that game was reported to The Gazette).
BRODHEAD 1, JUDA/ALBANY 0
Brodhead 000 001 0 — 1 4 2
Juda/Albany 000 000 0 — 0 1 1
HR—Young (B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—B: Risum (3-1-0-0-0-4), Young (W, 4-0-0-0-0-8). JA: Briggs (L, 7-4-1-1-1-7).
Elkhorn 6, Burlington 0 — Lauren Trottier had to wait until the sixth inning to get some run support from her Elks teammates, but while she waited, she racked up eight strikeouts and gave up just four hits to the Demons.
Neither lineup was able to generate much of a scoring threat until Elkhorn’s sixth inning. After a strikeout, the Elks went single, hit by pitch, single, single. On the third single, hit by Ella Uhlenhake, Burlington’s left fielder misplayed the ball, allowing all three runners to score and putting Uhlenhake at third base.
Another error on Trottier’s bunt attempt allowed Uhlenhake to score to make it 4-0, then back-to-back RBI doubles by Michaela Meinen and Kayla Wall capped the scoring.
No. 2 seed Elkhorn has to wait until Tuesday to learn its first Division 1 regional opponent, which will either be Burlington again or Oregon. In the meantime, the Elks will host a talented Jefferson team Friday for a nonconference matchup.
ELKHORN 6, BURLINGTON 0
Burlington 000 000 0 — 0 4 2
Elkhorn 000 006 X — 6 6 0
Leading hitters—Berezowitz (B) 2x3, Uhlenhake (E) 2x3. 2B—Meinen (E), Wall (E).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—B: Plitzuweit (L, 6-6-6-5-1-5). E: Trottier (W, 7-4-0-0-1-8).
Beloit Turner 7, Marshall 1 — The Trojans used nonconference foe Marshall as a last second tune-up ahead of their WIAA Division 2 regional opener Tuesday.
Turner racked up 13 hits to back up another stellar outing from senior Ryleigh Rose, who tossed all seven innings and only gave up three hits and no runs. She didn’t issue a walk and struck out seven.
The Trojans jumped out to a 4-1 lead after two innings and were led by Maddy Hoenig, who was 3-for-4 with a run scored and three RBI. Taylor Viens also had three RBI and two hits. Kamdyn Davis and Rose both added two hits.
BELOIT TURNER 7, MARSHALL 1
Marshall 010 000 0 — 1 3 1
Beloit Turner 220 012 X — 7 12 1
Leading hitters—Jesburger (M) 2x3, Davis (BT) 2x4, Rose (BT) 2x4, Hoenig (BT) 3x4, Viens (BT) 2x4. 2B—Pingel (BT), Viens (BT). 3B—Jesburger (M).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—M: Brodbeck (L, 6-12-7-6-1-4). BT: Rose (W, 7-3-1-0-0-6).