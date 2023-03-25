Evansville took a one-run lead in the fourth inning, but Whitewater eventually pulled out a 9-8 softball victory over its Rock Valley Conference opponent on Friday.
Trailing 3-1 at the top of the fourth, the Blue Devils' bats heated up. Evansville (0-2) recorded five hits and two walks to score five runs in the inning.
In the bottom of the inning, the Whippets (1-1) retook the lead after they scored five runs of their own. Whitewater's Jenna Pope and Sydney Schlit each hit triples in the inning.
Whitewater held onto its lead and Cheyenne Bohmann received the win in two innings of work. Centerfielder Falyn Krahn went 4-for-4 from the plate for the Whippets.
Evansville's third baseman Haley Ross recorded three hits and a double.
On Tuesday Evansville will travel to Big Foot. Whitewater will travel to Delavan-Darien on April 1.
WHITEWATER 9, EVANSVILLE 8
Evansville 010 502 0 — 8 11 0
Whitewater 030 510 X — 9 15 0
Leading hitters—W: Krahn 4x4, Schlit 2x3 (3B), Kopecky 2x4, Pope 2x3 (2B, 3B), Lesperance (2B); E: Ross 3x4 (2B), Maves 2x3, Harnack 2x4, Sendelbach (3B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—W: Pope (4-7-6-6-4-3), Benes (1-1-0-0-0-0), Bohmann (W 2-3-2-2-1-0); E: Vest (3 2/3-11-8-8-2-2), Ross (L 2 1/3-4-1-1-2-0).
Beloit Turner 14, Big Foot 4—After a slow start at the plate, Turner scored nine runs in the back-half of its Rock Valley Conference contest to beat Big Foot (0-1) on Friday.
The Trojans (2-0) were led by Ryleigh Rose and Gabby Champeny who each recorded three hits in the game. On the mound, Rose was dealing for Turner and pitched the entire game. Rose struck out 11 batters, walked none and gave up two earned runs.
Big Foot's Holly Kynell, Natalie Klamm and Karlie Kroening each went 2-for-3 at the plate.
On Tuesday, Turner will host East Troy.
BELOIT TURNER 14, BIG FOOT 4
Turner 100 526 — 14 11 1
Big Foot 000 202 — 4 7 4
Leading hitters—BT: Davis 2x4 (2B), Rose 3x3 (2B), Champeny 3x4, Clark (2B), Meris (3B); BF: Kynell 2x3, Klamm 2x3, Kroening 2x3, Wolf (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—BT: Rose (W 6-6-4-2-11-0); BF: Kynell (L 4 2/3-8-8-6-2-4), Kinane (1-3-6-0-1-3).
Jefferson 10, Edgerton 0—The Crimson Tide could only manage two hits at the plate against Rock Valley Conference opponent Jefferson on Friday.
Jefferson's Aeryn Messmann pitched a complete-game shutout and struck out 11 Edgerton batters.
Jayden Hill was back on the mound for Edgerton and held Jefferson in-check through the first five innings of the game. The Eagles (1-1) held a 4-0 lead until the fifth until they added on six more runs. Hill struck out four and gave up six earned runs in the loss.
On Tuesday, Edgerton will travel to McFarland.
JEFFERSON 10, EDGERTON 0
Jefferson 202 006 — 10 7 0
Edgerton 000 000 — 0 2 4
Leading hitters—J: Mengel 2x4, Messmann (2B), Fairfield (2B), Hesse (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—J: Messmann (W 6-2-0-0-11-0); E: Hill (L 5 2/3-7-10-6-4-6), Kjendlie (1/3-0-0-0-1-0).
