Evansville took a one-run lead in the fourth inning, but Whitewater eventually pulled out a 9-8 softball victory over its Rock Valley Conference opponent on Friday. 

Trailing 3-1 at the top of the fourth, the Blue Devils' bats heated up. Evansville (0-2) recorded five hits and two walks to score five runs in the inning. 

