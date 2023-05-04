Elkhorn couldn’t get a run across after eight innings of trying, and Lauren Trottier was the Elks’ tough-luck loser after Westosha Central hit a walkoff RBI double in the bottom of the eighth of a 1-0 Southern Lakes Conference game.

The Falcons’ decisive inning began with a walk, sacrifice bunt and an intentional walk to Sam Erber. After a flyout, Allison Loucas hit a line drive to right that brought home the game’s only run.

