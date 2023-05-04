Elkhorn couldn’t get a run across after eight innings of trying, and Lauren Trottier was the Elks’ tough-luck loser after Westosha Central hit a walkoff RBI double in the bottom of the eighth of a 1-0 Southern Lakes Conference game.
The Falcons’ decisive inning began with a walk, sacrifice bunt and an intentional walk to Sam Erber. After a flyout, Allison Loucas hit a line drive to right that brought home the game’s only run.
Trottier struck out six in 7 2/3 innings of work, but Elkhorn, WisSports.net’s No. 10-ranked team in Division 1 this week, could only muster three hits in the game and struck out 19 times against Meghan Lampos.
The loss was Elkhorn’s first in conference play this season, bringing the rest of the conference closer to the first-place Elks, who are now 10-2 and 8-1 in conference. They will have a chance to bounce back against the Falcons at 4:30 p.m. Friday in Elkhorn.
WESTOSHA CENTRAL 1, ELKHORN 0 (8)
Elkhorn 000 000 00 — 0 3 0
Westosha Central 000 000 01 — 1 6 0
Leading hitters—Loucas (WC) 2x4. 2B—Calvillo (E), Loucas (WC), Erber (WC).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—E: Trottier (7 2/3-6-1-1-3-6). WC: Lampos (8-3-0-0-4-19).
Union Grove 16-14, Lake Geneva Badger 0-2 — The Badgers (1-13, 1-11) were swept in a doubleheader by the Broncos (7-7, 6-2) on Thursday, but Badger’s Meara Heiselmann hit a two-run homer in the second game to account for her team’s only scoring on the day.
GAME ONE
UNION GROVE 16, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 0 (6)
U.G. 000 268 — 16 15 1
Badger 000 000 — 0 0 2
Leading hitters—Boyle (UG) 2x5, Bert (UG) 2x2, Katterhagen (UG) 2x4, Van Swol (UG) 2x4. 2B—Katterhagen (UG), Van Swol (UG).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—UG: Boyle (W, 6-0-0-0-2-9). LGB: Metcalf (L, 4 1/3-7-8-6-3-4), Challe (1 2/3-8-8-5-0-0).
GAME TWO
UNION GROVE 14, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 2 (5)
Badger 000 20 — 2 2 3
U.G. 281 3X — 14 10 0
Leading hitters—Bert (UG) 2x2, Maass (UG) 2x2. 2B—Schultz (UG), Katterhagen (UG). HR—Heiselmann (LGB), Bert (UG).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—LGB: Golz (L, 2-7-10-8-4-1), Metcalf (2-3-4-4-3-1). UG: Maass (W, 5-2-2-2-0-5).
Edgerton 9, Big Foot 6 — While the Crimson Tide (5-9, 5-8 Rock Valley Conference) smacked 13 hits, it was four costly errors that led to four unearned runs that sunk the Chiefs (5-11, 3-11).
Shannon Rusch drove in four runs for Edgerton and was 3-for-4 on the night. Caitlin Phillips drove in a pair, and Talim Kjendlie struck out six in seven innings of work for the Tide.
Kate Hummel brought in three runs and went 3-for-4 on the night with a double. Natalie Klamm was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Oli Patek went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI for the Chiefs.
EDGERTON 9, BIG FOOT 6
Edgerton 321 002 1 — 9 12 0
Big Foot 210 003 0 — 6 8 4
Leading hitters—Scharlau (E) 2x4, Rusch (E) 3x4, Shaw (E) 2x4, Hill (E) 3x4, Hummel (BF) 3x4, Klamm (BF) 2x4, Patek (BF) 2x3. 2B—Rusch (E) 2, Scharlau (E), Patek (BF), Hummel (BF). 3B—Shaw (E).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—E: Kjendlie (W, 7-8-6-6-7-6). BF: Kynell (L, 7-13-9-5-2-5).
Jefferson 12, Clinton 0 (5) — Ashlyn Enke tossed a perfect game with 12 strikeouts as the Eagles beat the Cougars in Rock Valley play Thursday.
Enke threw 45 of her 53 pitches for strikes for the Eagles (15-3, 13-3).
The top four hitters in Jefferson’s lineup combined for 12 hits, nine RBIs and 11 runs scored. No. 2 hitter Hildie Dempsey was 4-for-4 with three doubles, scoring four times and driving in three. No. 3 hitter Bre Mengel went 4 of 4 with four RBI and three runs. Leadoff hitter Lily Fairfield and Enke, who hits cleanup, had two hits apiece. Fairfield scored three times.
Things won’t get any easier for Clinton (5-9, 5-8) as it hosts Beloit Turner for a doubleheader starting at 4 p.m. Friday.
JEFFERSON 13, CLINTON 0 (5)
Jefferson 345 01 — 13 15 0
Clinton 000 00 — 0 0 4
Leading hitters — J: Dempsey (J) 4x4, Fairfield (J) 2x4, Mengel (J) 4x4, Enke (J) 2x3. 2B—Dempsey (J) 3, Mengel (J). 3B—Mengel (J), Enke (J).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-k) — J: Enke (W, 5-0-0-0-0-12). C: Theisen (L, 5-15-13-4-2-9).
Beloit Turner 3, Whitewater 1 — Ryleigh Rose allowed only two hits as the 11-2 Trojans won an unexpected pitchers’ duel with visiting Whitewater. Rose walked one and struck out eight.
Gabby Champeny belted a two-run double in the second inning to give Rose all the offensive support she needed. Turner had only three hits.
BELOIT TURNER 3, WHITEWATER 1
Whitewater 001 000 0 — 1 2 1
Beloit Turner 020 010 X — 3 3 1
2B—Krahn (W), Champeny (BT).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—W: Pope (L, 6-3-3-2-3-2). BT: Rose (W, 7-2-1-0-1-0).
Brodhead 5, East Troy 2 — Mckenna Young pitched a two-hitter with 18 strikeouts to lead the 17-1 Cardinals.
Sophia Leitzen led Brodhead’s 11-hit attack, going 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI. Taetum Hoesly was 2-for-4 with two RBI, and Young also was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI.
The Cardinals scored four times in the third inning and after East Troy pushed across two unearned runs in the fifth, they tacked on a run in the seventh.
BRODHEAD 5, EAST TROY 2
Brodhead 004 000 1 — 5 11 1
East Troy 000 020 0 — 2 2 1
Leading hitters—Leitzen (B) 3x4, Young (B) 2x4, Hoesly (B) 2x4.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—B: Young (W, 7-2-2-0-2-18). ET: Schrieber (L, 7-11-5-5-1-3).
Evansville 4, McFarland 0 — In a pitcher’s duel Thursday, Ava Vest and the Blue Devils topped Brynne Bieri and the Spartans in McFarland.
Vest allowed just four hits and recorded four strikeouts. Evansville scored twice in the top of the fifth and seventh innings.
With two outs in the fifth, Paige Harnack hit a two-run single to score Vest and Mackenzie Kostroun. In the seventh, Tailer Bartelt hit an RBI double to score Vest and then Bartelt scored on an RBI single from Haley Ross.
Evansville (6-9, 6-8) remains in fifth place, while McFarland (11-8, 8-7) sits in fourth place in the Rock Valley.
EVANSVILLE 4, MCFARLAND 0
Evansville 000 020 2 — 4 9 3
McFarland 000 000 0 — 0 4 1
Leading hitters—Harnack (E) 2x4, Bieri (Mc) 2x3. 2B—Bartelt (E), Bieri (Mc).
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—E: Vest (W, 7-4-0-0-1-3). M: Bieri (L, 7-9-4-4-3-14).
TRAILWAYS CONFERENCE
RESULT THURSDAY
ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW 11, RIO 4
Parkview 130 003 04 — 11 14 1
Rio 001 210 0 — 4 9 5
Parkview leading hitters—Wiedmer 3x5, Meyers 3x4, Weeks 3x4, Wolfe 3x4. 2B—Wiedmer 3, Weeks, Wolfe. 3B—Meyers, Pomplun. HR—Weeks.
Parkview pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—Stark (W, 7-9-4-3-0-13).