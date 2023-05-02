Beloit Turner’s softball team wasted no time taking charge of Tuesday’s Rock Valley Conference game with Edgerton, scoring four times in the first and nine more in the second for a commanding 13-0 lead on its way to a 17-3 win.
The game was shortened to five innings by the mercy rule.
Turner’s hottest hitters were Taylor Viens and Ryleigh Rose. Viens was 2-for-3 witha double, triple, two runs scored and five runs batted in. Rose was 2-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and three RBIs. Samantha Schleis knocked in four runs.
Gabby Champeny got the start for Turner (10-2) in the pitcher’s circle and allowed eight hits and three runs in five innings.She walked one and struck out six.
BELOIT TURNER 17, EDGERTON 3 (5)
Turner 490 40 — 17 10 1
Edgerton 002 01 — 3 8 2
Leading hitters—Rose (BT) 2x4, Viens (BT) 2x3, Rusch (E) 2x2. 2B: Viens, Rose, Pingel (BT), Kjendlie (E). 3B—Viens. HR: Scharlaw (E). 3B: Viens.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—BT: Champeny (W, 5-8-3-3-6-1); E: Kjendlie (L, 3-6-13-10-2-8), Hill (2-4-4-2-1-2).
Clinton 14, Whitewater 4—The visiting Cougars (5-8) had Allie Bell and London Winsch combined for six hits, four runs and five RBIs in a rout of the Whippets that went the full seven innings. Clinton didn’t reach the 10-run lead until the top of the seventh.
Ashley Theisen picked up the win, pitching all seven innings and allowing six hits and four runs (two earned). She walked three and struck out 17.
Bell was 3-for-5 with a double, a run scored and three RBIs. Winsch was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and a pair of RBIs. Karlee Morris was also 2-for-3 with a run scored and three RBIs.
CLINTON 14, WHITEWATER 4
Clinton 011 073 2 — 14 10 5
Whitewater 210 001 0 — 4 6 4
Leading hitters—Bell (C) 3x5, Winsch (C) 3x4, Morris (C) 2x3, Schilt (W) 2x3. 2B: Morris, Bell.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—C: Theisen (W, 7-6-4-2-17-3); W: Pope (L 7-10-14-9-7-6).
Brodhead 14-11, Big Foot 0-1—The 16-1 Cardinals swept the RVC twinbill against visiting Big Foot with dominating pitching. McKenna Young allowed one hit, no walks and 11 strikeouts in five innings in the first game. Ava Risum allowed three hits and one run with no walks and 14 strikeouts in six innings in the nightcap.
A 10-run third inning put away game one. The Cardinals took advantage of 10 hits and six Big Foot errors. Sarah Leitzen was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBIs. Taetum Hoesly was 3-for-3 with a double, a home run and three RBIs.
Natalie Klamm had the lone hit for Big Foot.
Jerrica Schwartz was 2-for-4 to lead the Cardinals in game two while Lily Wolf was 2-for-3 for the Chiefs. Both Risum and Young belted doubles.
GAME ONE
BRODHEAD 14, BIG FOOT 0 (5)
Big Foot 000 00 — 0 1 6
Brodhead 21(10) 1X — 14 10 1
Leading hitters—Leitzen (BR) 3x4, Hoesly (BR) 3x3. 2B—Leitzen, Hoesly. HR—Hoesly.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—BR: Young (W, 5-1-0-0-11-0); BF: Kynell (L, 3-8-13-2-1-4), Kinane (1-2-1-1-1-2).
GAME TWO
BRODHEAD 11, BIG FOOT 1 (6)
Big Foot 000 100 — 1 3 9
Brodhead 421 022 — 11 6 1
Leading hitters—BF, Wolf (BF) 2x3, Schwartz (BR) 2x4. 2B—Risum (BR), Young (BR).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—BR: Risum (W, 6-3-1-1-14-0); BF: Kinane (L, 3-5-7-2-0-2), Kynell (2 2/3-1-4-1-0-1).
OTHER ROCK VALLEY RESULT
EAST TROY 7, EVANSVILLE 2 (13)
Troy 020 000 000 000 5 — 7 16 1
Evansville 200 000 000 000 0 — 2 18 8
Leading hitters—Bartelt (E) 4x7, Harnack (E) 2x7, Ross (E) 3x6, Maves (E) 2x5, Olson (E) 2x5, Sendelback (E) 2x6, Anderson (ET) 3x7, Atkinson (ET) 3x7, Kesslehorn (ET) 3x7, Johnson (ET) 2x7, Stoner (ET) 3x7. 2B—Harnack, Ross, Bartelt 2, Anderson.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—E: Ross (L, 13-16-7-1-9-2); ET: Schrieber (13-17-2-2-7-2).
SOUTHERN LAKES RESULT
WILMOT 11, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 0 (5)
Badger 000 00 — 0 4 2
Wilmot 308 0X — 11 10 0
Leading hitters—Pye (W) 2x3, Smyk (W) 2x3, Challe (B) 2x2. 3B—Bubel (W).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—W: Poepping (W, 5-4-0-0-6-1); B: Challe (1-1-0-0-0-0), Metcalf (L, 3-9-12-8-1-4).