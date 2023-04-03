Orfordville Parkview survived a bases-loaded threat in the bottom of the eighth after scoring two in the top half of the frame to beat Monticello/New Glarus 11-9 in a nonconference softball game Monday in Monticello.
The Vikings jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the top of the first, but Monticello went ahead 7-6 after a five-run third. The teams traded single runs over the next 2½ innings, leaving the score knotted at 9-all through six innings.
Parkview scored the go-ahead run on a dropped third strike on what would’ve been the second out of the top of the eighth, then Anderson, who went 2-for-4 with three RBI, singled in an insurance run. Weeks went 3-for-4 for Parkview and drove in a pair.
ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW 11, MONTICELLO 9 (8)
Parkview 600 111 02 —11 9 2
Monticello 025 110 00 —9 6 4
Leading hitters—Weeks (OP) 3x4, Anderson (OP) 2x4, Seffrood (MNG) 2x3. 2B—Weeks (OP) 2, Wiedmer (OP), Anderson (OP), Seffrood (MNG).
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—OP: Anderson (2 2/3-4-7-6-6-3), Stark (5 1/3-2-2-2-10-3). MNG: Olson (6 2/3-8-8-7-7-2), O’Bel (1/3-0-1-1-2-0), Whisler (1-1-2-1-3-2).
Evansville 14, Big Foot 2 — Tailer Bartelt, Ava Vest, Haley Ross, Brooklyn Maves and Paige Harnack all drove in multiple runs for the Blue Devils in their six-inning win over the Chiefs.
Evansville led its Rock Valley rival 10-0 after a seven-run top of the second. Ross pitched a complete game, allowing two runs and seven hits over five innings.
Big Foot’s Lily Wolf hit a home run to lead off the fifth inning.
EVANSVILLE 14, BIG FOOT 2 (6)
Evansville 372 020 — 14 10 0
Big Foot 001 010 — 2 6 4
Leading hitters—Bartelt (E) 2x3, Vest (E) 2x3, Brandenburg (E) 2x2. 2B—Vest (E), Harnack (E), Bartelt (E). HR—Wolf (BF).