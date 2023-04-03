01STOCK_SOFTBALL

Orfordville Parkview survived a bases-loaded threat in the bottom of the eighth after scoring two in the top half of the frame to beat Monticello/New Glarus 11-9 in a nonconference softball game Monday in Monticello.

The Vikings jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the top of the first, but Monticello went ahead 7-6 after a five-run third. The teams traded single runs over the next 2½ innings, leaving the score knotted at 9-all through six innings.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you