Milton's Julia Wolf recorded three extra-base hits in the Red Hawks' 17-3 Badger-East Conference softball victory over Stoughton on Friday.
Milton (17-1 overall, 12-0 conference) scored four runs in the third and three in the fourth while pitcher Gwen Baker kept the Vikings' batters guessing. Baker pitched three innings of the game, striking out four, walking none and giving up zero hits.
Ella Knoble gave up three runs in the fourth inning before blanking Stoughton (3-15, 2-10) for the rest of the contest. Knoble struck out three.
Milton scored 10 runs in the sixth inning to close the game out early. The Red Hawks recorded 19 hits in the game and were led by Wolf who hit two doubles and a triple. Jenna Benash, Lynden Briggs, Kenzie Marquardt, Trinity Harris and Kylie Reed each secured multiple hits in the game.
On Monday, Milton will host Waunakee at 5:30 p.m.
MILTON 17, STOUGHTON 3 (6)
Milton;004;30(10);—;17;19;2
Stoughton;000;300;—;3;2;4
Leading hitters—Benash (M) 2x5, Briggs (M) 3x5, Wolf (M) 3x4, Marquardt (M) 2x5, Harris (M) 4x5, Reed (M) 2x4. 2B—Koepke (S), Wolf 2, Reed 2, Shultz (M). 3B—Wolf.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—S: Lange (L, 4-11-7-6-0-1), Pickett (1 1/3-6-10-10-1-3), Perkins (2/3-2-0-0-1-1); M: Baker (W, 3-0-0-0-4-0), Knoble (3-2-3-2-3-1).
- Horicon 8-16, Orfordville Parkview 4-0—The Vikings recorded 11 hits in a game one loss of a Trailways-South doubleheader Friday before going hitless in the second game of the series.
Horicon (14-2, 13-0) scored the game's first five runs before the Vikings brought home a runner in the fourth inning. Down 8-1 entering the seventh inning, Parkview scored three runs but it wasn't enough to secure the win. Joey Meyers, Kylie Stark, Chloe Mielke and Natalie Abey each had two hits in the game.
Stark put up her best effort on the mound in the first game and pitched six innings. Her services were called upon again in the second game as she pitched five innings.
Horicon managed 21 hits and 16 runs in the second game.
After the losses, Parkview (7-10, 6-10) will travel to Randolph on Thursday.
GAME ONE
HORICON 8, ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW 4
Parkview;000;100;3;—;4;11;2
Horicon;320;210;X;—;8;13;2
Leading hitters—Boeck (H) 2x4, Bushkie (H) 3x4, Reinwald (H) 2x4, Vorlob (H) 2x3, Meyers (P) 2x4, Stark (P) 2x4, Mielke (P) 2x4, Abey (P) 2x3. 2B—Vorlob, Bushkie, Stark, Mielke. 3B—Bushkie. HR—Stark.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—H: Gibbs (W, 7-11-4-3-9-0); P: Stark (L, 6-13-8-6-7-0).
GAME TWO
HORICON 16, PARKVIEW 0 (5)
Horicon;353;14;—;16;21;0
Parkview;000;00;—;0;0;3
Leading hitters—Boeck (H) 3x5, Buechel (H) 2x5, Bushkie (H) 3x5, Reinwald (H) 4x4, Vorlob (H) 2x4, Kane (H) 3x4, Frederick (H) 2x4. 2B—Vorlob, Reinwald 2, Kane 2, Bushkie. 3B—Bushkie.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—P: Stark (5-21-16-12-4-0); H: Gibbs (W, 5-0-0-0-1-1).
- Elkhorn 3, Westosha Central 1—After losing to the Falcons 1-0 on Thursday, the Elks bounced back to even the season series in a Southern Lakes win on Friday.
Elkhorn (11-2, 9-1) struck first in the contest, scoring two runs in the third inning with RBI singles from Mylee Calvillo and Lauren Trottier. Calvillo and Trottier recorded two hits in the contest.
Westosha Central (8-4, 6-3) scored a run in the fifth before the Elks answered in the bottom frame with a home run from Calvillo to left field.
With a 3-1 lead, Trottier finished the Falcons on the mound keeping Westosha scoreless for the rest of the game. Trottier pitched all seven innings, walking just one batter and striking out eight.
Elkhorn will travel to Union Grove on Tuesday.
ELKHORN 3, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 1
Westosha;000;010;0;—;1;5;0
Elkhorn;002;010;X;—;3;6;2
Leading hitters—Calvillo (E) 2x3, Trottier (E) 2x3, Kitterman (WC). 2B—Wester (E), Loucas (WC). HR—Calvillo.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—E: Trottier (W, 7-5-1-1-8-1); WC: Lampos (L, 6-6-3-3-11-2).
- Edgerton 14, Lakeside Lutheran 6—Edgerton's Shannon Rusch homered twice in the Crimson Tides' nonconference win on Friday.
Edgerton (6-9, 5-8 Rock Valley Conference) scored early and often in the win. The Crimson Tide built a 4-1 lead before Lakeside (8-6, 4-4 Capitol-North Conference) took control with a four-run third inning.
Down 5-4, the Crimson Tides' bats came alive with a five-run fourth to take the lead for good.
Rusch also hit a double in the game and recorded four hits at the plate. Teammate Caitlin Phillips also had four hits and Jillian Scharlau and Jayden Hill had three.
Hill picked up the win on the mound after pitching three innings and giving up just one run.
On Monday, Edgerton will travel to Evansville for a doubleheader starting at 3:30 p.m.
EDGERTON 14, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 6
Edgerton;103;501;4;—;14;22;5
Lakeside;104;100;0;—;6;8;0
Leading hitters—Rank (LL) 3x4, Plitzuweit (LL) 2x4, Scharlau (E) 3x3, Kjendlie (E) 2x4, Rusch (E) 4x5, Shaw (E) 2x5, Hill (E) 3x5, Phillips (E) 4x5, Sund (E) 2x3. 2B—Scharlau, Hill, Rusch, Phillips. HR—Meis (LL), Rusch 2.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—LL: Rank (L, 3-12-9-9-1-1), Cook (4-10-5-5-2-2); E: Kjendlie (4-2-1-0-4-3), Hill (W, 3-6-5-1-1-1).
- Beloit Turner 10-15, Clinton 0-0—The Trojans scored 15 runs and collected 22 hits while keeping the Cougars scoreless in a Rock Valley doubleheader on Friday.
Turner's Gabby Champeny picked up the win in the first game after giving up just two hits and striking out six. Ryleigh Rose won the second game after striking out 11 Cougars (5-11, 5-10) and walking none.
At the plate, the Trojans' Maddy Hoenig amassed six hits and Kamdyn Davis and Champeny each had four.
In the doubleheader, Clinton recorded 20 errors on defense.
On Monday, Clinton will travel to Cambridge and Turner (13-2) will travel to Big Foot.
GAME ONE
BELOIT TURNER 10, CLINTON 0 (6)
Clinton;000;000;—;0;2;9
Turner;101;206;—;10;8;0
Leading hitters—Davis (BT) 2x4, Hoenig (BT) 2x4, Champeny (BT) 2x3. 2B—Hoenig.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—BT: Champeny (W, 6-2-0-0-6-0); C: Theisen (L, 5 2/3-8-10-0-10-1).
GAME TWO
BELOIT TURNER 15, CLINTON 0 (5)
Turner;246;30;—;15;14;0
Clinton;000;00;—;0;2;11
Leading hitters—Davis (BT) 2x4, Hoenig (BT) 4x5, Pingel (BT) 2x4, Champeny (BT) 2x4.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—C: Matts (L, 3-8-12-3-2-1), Bell (2-6-3-0-0-0); BT: Rose (W, 5-2-0-0-11-0).
SATURDAY'S NONCONFERENCE RESULT
BRODHEAD 6, COLUMBUS 2
Brodhead;002;004;0;—;6;10;1
Columbus;000;002;0;—;2;2;0
Leading hitters—Leitzen (B) 2x4, Kammerer (B) 2x4, Schwartz (B) 2x3. 2B—Leitzen, Hoesly (B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—C: Peck (L, 7-10-6-6-5-1); B: Risum (W, 7-2-2-1-14-1).