Milton's Julia Wolf recorded three extra-base hits in the Red Hawks' 17-3 Badger-East Conference softball victory over Stoughton on Friday. 

Milton (17-1 overall, 12-0 conference) scored four runs in the third and three in the fourth while pitcher Gwen Baker kept the Vikings' batters guessing. Baker pitched three innings of the game, striking out four, walking none and giving up zero hits. 

