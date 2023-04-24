MILTON — Gwen Baker drove in three runs and pitched a five-hitter with nine strikeouts as Milton swept the season series from visiting Fort Atkinson by earning a 5-1 victory in Badger East softball on Monday.
The Red Hawks (10-1, 5-0 in conference) backed Baker, who gave up a run on five hits and walked two, with four runs in the first.
Three consecutive no-out singles to the outfield loaded the bases. Baker then cleared the bases with a fly ball double to right field. Milton added to its lead with a run on a double steal play with two away.
Fort's Lauren Wessels doubled in the third and came around on a single to right by Sofia Unate.
Molly Baker doubled home a run in the Milton sixth.
Fort starter Madison Klauer, who gave up five runs on 12 hits with two strikeouts in six innings, took the loss.
On Tuesday, Milton will host Monona Grove.
MILTON 5, FORT ATKINSON 1
Fort;001;000;0;—;1;5;0
Milton;400;001;X;—;5;12;1
Leading hitters—Pease (FA) 2x3, Benash (M) 3x4, Briggs (M) 2x4, M. Baker (M) 2x3, G. Baker (M) 2x4. 2B—Wessels (FA), Benash, M. Baker, G. Baker.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so)—FA: Klauer (L, 6-12-5-5-2-2); M: G. Baker (W, 7-5-1-1-2-9).
- Evansville 3, Whitewater 2—Evansville third baseman Tailer Bartelt delivered a walk-off single to lift the Blue Devils over Whitewater in a Rock Valley Conference softball game on Monday.
The Blue Devils scored the game's first run in the first inning after Mackenzie Kostroun scored on a wild pitch.
Whitewater pitcher Sydney Schilt kept Evansville scoreless for the next two innings before the Whippets (4-7 overall, 3-7 conference) scored in the fourth. Cali Kopecky recorded a single to bring home Jenna Pope to tie that game at 1-1. Schilt finished the contest with 12 strikeouts on the mound.
Evansville (4-5-1, 4-5) came back in the bottom of the fifth inning when Bartfelt scored on a wild pitch. In the top of the sixth, Whitewater tied the game again at 2-2 with a home run to right field from Schilt.
With a tied score and one out in the bottom of the seventh, Bartfelt singled to bring home Kostroun to win the game.
Evansville's Haley Ross picked up the win as she pitched seven innings, struck out six and walked none.
On Tuesday, Evansville will host Big Foot and Whitewater will host Jefferson.
EVANSVILLE 3, WHITEWATER 2
Whitewater;000;101;0—;2;5;0
Evansville;100;010;1;—;3;6;1
Leading hitters—Kostroun (E) 2x3, Bartelt (E) 2x4, Kopecky (W) 2x3. 2B—Brandenburg (E), Bartelt, Pope (W). HR—Schilt (W).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—E: Ross (W, 7-5-2-2-6-0); W: Schilt (6 1/3-6-3-3-12-3).
- Clinton 4, Edgerton 3—Two Edgerton runs in the first inning wasn't enough to hold off Clinton in a Rock Valley softball contest on Monday.
The Crimson Tide (4-4, 4-3) scored their first two runs behind a Clinton error and an RBI single from Talim Kjendlie. Kjendlie held Clinton off for the next two innings on the mound before the Cougars' Grace Wilson scored Neriah Mieses on a single.
Up 2-1, Edgerton added to its lead when Shannon Rusch scored on a fielder's choice.
Despite the deficit, Clinton (3-6, 3-5) battled back and took a 4-3 lead in the sixth inning behind RBI singles from Allie Bell and Karlee Morris.
Clinton's Ashley Theisen held Edgerton scoreless in the seventh to secure the win. Theisen struck out 18 batters in the game and Kjendlie struck out 11.
On Tuesday, Clinton will host Brodhead and Edgerton will host McFarland.
CLINTON 4, EDGERTON 3
Clinton;000;121;0;—;4;7;5
Edgerton;200;100;0;—;3;1;1
Leading hitters—Guninnik (C) 2x4.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—E: Kjendlie (7-7-4-3-11-7); C: Theisen (W, 7-1-3-0-18-3).
- Elkhorn 6, Palmyra-Eagle 3—Three runs in the first inning was enough to propel Elkhorn past Palmyra-Eagle in a nonconference matchup on Monday.
In the first, Elkhorn's Michaela Meinen hit a three-run home run to center field to give the Elks (8-1, 6-0 Southern Lakes Conference) a 3-0 lead.
Palmyra-Eagle (4-5, 3-4 Trailways-South Conference) tied to game at 3-3 in the top of the third inning, before Elkhorn answered with a sacrifice fly from Meinen.
The Elks scored two more runs in the sixth inning with a two-RBI single from Abbey Remington.
Elkhorn's Kayla Wall got the win after giving up just four hits in seven innings.
On Tuesday, Elkhorn will travel to Waterford.
ELKHORN 6, PALMYRA-EAGLE 3
Palmyra-Eagle;012;000;0;—;3;4;3
Elkhorn;301;002;X;—;6;4;0
Leading hitters—2B—Wester (E), Nettesheim (PE). HR—Meinen (E).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—E: Wall (W, 7-4-3-3-6-3); PE: Koutsky (L, 3-1-4-3-2-3), West (3-3-2-2-1-1).
- Big Foot 14, Delavan-Darien 2—The Chiefs needed just six innings to take down the Comets in a nonconference game on Monday.
Big Foot (4-7, 2-7 Rock Valley Conference) recored 10 hits in the game and scored 12 runs in the fourth inning. Lily Wolf, Kate Hummel and Holly Kynell each recorded multiple hits. Hummel and Wolf each hit a double and a triple.
Ella Kinane got the win for Big Foot after pitching four innings.
Delavan-Darien (0-9, 0-7 Southern Lakes Conference) will travel to Burlington on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
BIG FOOT 14, DELAVAN-DARIEN 2 (6)
Big Foot;010;(12)10;—;13;10;1
Delavan-Darien;002;00;—;2;2;5
Leading hitters—Wolf (BF) 2x3, Hummel (BF) 2x4, Kynell (BF) 2x3. 2B—Hummel, Wolf. 3B—Hummel, Wolf.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—DD: Baumeister (L, 5-10-13-7-1-4); BF: Kinane (W, 4-2-2-0-3-3), Kynell (1-0-0-0-2-0).
- New Berlin Eisenhower 20, Lake Geneva Badger 0—The Badgers recorded just one hit in a nonconference loss on Monday.
Badger (1-7, 1-5 Southern Lakes Conference) couldn't contain the Lions (9-2, 4-0 Woodland-West Conference) at the plate and surrendered 15 hits. Badger's Jazmine Laubinger recorded a hit.
The Badgers will host Westosha Central on Tuesday.
NEW BERLIN EISENHOWER 20, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 0
Badger;000;00;—;0;1;1
Eisenhower;1(14)0;5X;—;20;15;0
Leading hitters—Stoltz (NBE) 3x4, Freitag (NBE) 2x2, Karls (NBE) 2x2, Orluske (NBE) 2x2, Mainville (NBE) 2x3. 2B—Orluske 2, Karls, Stoltz, Tavera (NBE). 3B—Stiller (NBE).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—NBE: Bonin (5-1-0-0-7-0); B: Metcalf (2 1/3-5-5-5-2-3), Golz (1 2/3-10-14-14-1-8).