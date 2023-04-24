01STOCK_SOFTBALL02

MILTON — Gwen Baker drove in three runs and pitched a five-hitter with nine strikeouts as Milton swept the season series from visiting Fort Atkinson by earning a 5-1 victory in Badger East softball on Monday.

The Red Hawks (10-1, 5-0 in conference) backed Baker, who gave up a run on five hits and walked two, with four runs in the first.

