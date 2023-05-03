JEFFERSON — Hildie Dempsey and Ashlyn Enke both homered as Jefferson’s softball team knocked off Edgerton 11-6 in Rock Valley play at Riverfront Park on Wednesday.
The Eagles (14-3, 12-3 Rock Valley) responded from a disappointing 5-4 home loss to McFarland by scoring in all but one inning versus the Crimson Tide.
Dempsey’s solo shot to center with two away in the second inning cut Jefferson’s deficit to 4-3.
Dempsey, who was 4-for-4 with a homer and three runs scored, tripled in a run with one away in the fourth before scoring on a groundout by winning pitcher Bre Mengel to give the Eagles their first lead, 5-4.
Edgerton (4-9, 4-8) answered in its half of the fifth, retaking the lead on Nicole Shaw’s two-run blast to center.
Allie Hesse, who was 3-for-4, tied it up in the Eagles’ half of the fifth with a no-out double and scored the go-ahead run on a passed ball. Lily Fairfield added an insurance score with a sacrifice fly later in the inning.
Enke led off the sixth by homering to left.
Mengel started and tossed the first five innings, allowing six runs (three earned) on four hits with eight strikeouts and three walks. Enke retired the side in order in the sixth and seventh innings, fanning four.
Edgerton is set to play at Big Foot at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Burlington 4, Lake Geneva Badger 1 — The Badgers (1-11 overall, 1-9 Southern Lakes) had 10 hits but couldn’t get more than their lone run across the plate in a Southern Lakes Conference loss to the Demons (6-6, 5-3).