McFarland punched first Thursday in a Rock Valley softball matchup against Evansville with a three-run top of the first.
The Blue Devils (2-1) hit back harder.
They put up five in response, tacked on four more in the next two innings, then held off the Spartans in the later innings for a 9-7 victory.
Haley Ross went 2-for-4 with three RBI and also picked up the complete-game victory in the pitcher’s circle for Evansville, while Mackenzie Kostroun had two hits, including a home run, and three RBI for the Blue Devils.
McFarland trailed 9-5 entering the seventh but got a one-out, two-run single from Ellie Richardson to apply a little pressure to Ross. But the Evansville hurler got a fielder’s choice and a strikeout to end the game.
The Blue Devils’ next game is scheduled for 5 p.m. April 18 against Beloit Turner at home.
EVANSVILLE 9, MCFARLAND 7
McFarland 310 010 2 — 7 9 2
Evansville 513 000 — 9 8 0
Leading hitters—Kostroun (E) 2x3, Ross (E) 2x4, Harnack (E) 2x4, Bercier (M) 3x3, Bieri (M) 2x3, Richardson (M) 2x4. 2B—Bartelt (E), Harnack (E), Bercier (M). HR—Kostroun (E), Bercier (E).
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—E: Ross (W, 7-9-7-7-5-4). M: Bieri (L, 4 1/3-5-5-5-6-4), Bercier (1 2/3-3-4-4-2-1).
Brodhead 5, East Troy 2—A four-run outburst in the bottom of the third, including a key two-out, two-run double by Alexis Kammerer, fueled the Cardinals’ victory over the Trojans.
The teams played two scoreless innings before East Troy got on the board in the top of the third.
In its half of the inning, Brodhead took advantage of three errors to load the bases after a leadoff groundout. Another error gave the Cardinals their first run, then Taetum Hoesly hit a sacrifice fly to bring home another. That’s when Kammerer stepped up with runners on first and second and delivered her clutch hit to left field.
Brodhead’s Ava Risum pitched a complete-game victory with 13 strikeouts. Only one of the five runs charged to East Troy’s Lucy Schreiber was earned in her six innings of work. She also hit a home run to provide one of the Trojans’ runs.
BRODHEAD 5, EAST TROY 2
East Troy 001 001 0 — 2 3 5
Brodhead 004 100 x — 5 5 1
Leading hitters—Schreiber (ET) 2x2, Kammerer (B) 2x3. 2B—Atkinson (ET), Kammerer (B), Risum (B). HR—Schreiber (ET).
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—ET: Schreiber (L, 6-5-5-1-0-2). B: Risum (W, 7-3-2-1-1-13).
Orfordville Parkview 13-7, Fall River 3-2—The Vikings swept a home nonconference doubleheader in two blowouts Thursday.
Weeks, Anderson and Woodman all had two RBI and Stark racked up a dozen strikeouts in the first matchup, a 13-3 victory for Parkview. In game two, the Vikings took advantage of four Fall River errors and got another complete-game victory from Stark in a 7-2 decision.
Parkview (5-0) has another doubleheader on the docket Saturday morning at home against Deerfield.
GAME ONE
ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW 13, FALL RIVER 3 (6)
Fall River 102 000 — 3 4 6
Parkview 046 003 — 13 5 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—FR: Bartz (L, 5 1/3-5-13-3-7-5). OP: Stark (W, 6-4-3-1-4-12).
GAME TWO
ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW 7, FALL RIVER 2 (5)
Orfordville Parkview 204 10 — 7 4 3
Fall River 000 20 — 2 2 4
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—OP: Stark (W, 5-2-2-0-1-4). FR: Morton (L, 5-4-7-3-1-7).
Wilmot 11, Lake Geneva Badger 5—Seven Panthers had at least two hits, and they collected seven extra-base knocks in their win over the Badgers.
Badger grabbed a 3-1 lead after one inning but didn’t score again until a two-run bottom of the seventh. In between, Wilmot scored 10 unanswered and finished the game with 25 hits.
Louise Blakeley had a triple and a double for the Badgers and scored two runs.
WILMOT 11, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 5
Wilmot 112 421 0 — 11 25 0
Badger 300 000 2 — 5 10 0
Leading hitters—Pye (W) 4x5, Beagle (W) 3x5, Bubel (W) 4x5, Smyk (W) 3x5, Platts (W) 4x5, Poepping (W) 3x5, Weis (W) 2x3, Blakeley (LGB) 2x3, Heiselmann (LGB) 3x3. 2B—Beagle (W) 2, Weis (W), Blakeley (LGB), Popenhagen (LGB), Zapadinsky (LGB). 3B—Pye (W), Poepping (W), Bubel (W), Platts (W), Blakeley (LGB).
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—W: Poepping (6 1/3-10-5-4-4-9), Beagle (W, 2/3-0-0-0-0-2). LGB: Golz (3-14-7-7-1-0), Challe (L, 4-11-4-4-0-0).
Elkhorn 10, Delavan-Darien 0 (3)—The Elks beat the Comets by double digits for the second time in four days Thursday, needing only three innings to do so.
After picking up a 17-0 win on Monday, Elkhorn picked up where it left off against its Southern Lakes rival.
Trottier struck out five Comets in two innings of work, while Kinzel drove in three runs and Remington added two RBI.
ELKHORN 10, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0 (3)
Delavan-Darien 000 — 0 0 1
Elkhorn 82x — 10 3 1
2B—Kinzel.
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—DD: Baumeister (L, 2-3-10-6-7-2). E: Trottier (W, 2-0-0-0-0-5), Wall (1-0-0-0-0-1).
Jefferson 7, Clinton 0—Hildie Dempsey homered and Ashlyn Enke pitched a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts as the Eagles beat the Cougars in Rock Valley play at home Thursday.
Enke walked the game’s first batter before retiring the next 11 in order. After permitting a two-out single in the fourth, she retired 10 consecutive to end it.
JEFFERSON 7, CLINTON 0
Clinton 000 000 0 — 0 1 5
Jefferson 104 011 x — 7 6 0
Leading hitters—Dempsey (J) 2x4, Enke (J) 2x3. 2B—Messmann (J), Hesse (J). HR—Dempsey (J).
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—C: Theisen (L, 6-6-7-3-4-9). J: Enke (W, 7-1-0-0-1-11).
Beloit Turner 10, Whitewater 0 (5)—The Trojans’ (4-1) starting pitcher Ryleigh Rose only allowed one base runner all night as she tossed a five inning no-hitter in a 10-0 win over Whitewater (1-2) on Thursday.
Rose’s one walk was her only blemish as she struck out four while an explosive offense behind her erupted for four runs in both the fourth and the fifth to put an early end to the night.
Kamdyn Davis was 2-for-4 with two RBIs in Turner’s (4-1) leadoff spot while Taylor Viens was 1-for-3 with an RBI and a triple as the Whippets (1-2) committed five errors.
Cacee Carl anchored the nine spot in the lineup with a 2-for-4, two RBI performance while Gabby Champeny and Kamryn Clark both stole three bases.
BELOIT TURNER 10, WHITEWATER 0 (5)
Whitewater 000 00 — 0 0 5
Beloit Turner 110 44 — 10 8 0
Leading hitters—Davis (BT) 2x4, Carl (BT) 2x3.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—W: Schlit (L, 4 2/3-8-10–4-3-4), Pope (1/3-0-0-0-0-0). BT: Rose (5-0-0-0-1-4).