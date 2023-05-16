01STOCK_SOFTBALL

Burlington was two innings away from springing an upset on first-place Elkhorn in Southern Lakes softball on Tuesday afternoon, but the Elks scored once in each the sixth and seventh to beat the Demons (8-14 overall, 6-7 Southern Lakes) in Burlington.

The teams were scoreless through four innings when Natasha Burinda hit a solo homer to center field off Lauren Trottier to put Burlington ahead.

