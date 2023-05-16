Burlington was two innings away from springing an upset on first-place Elkhorn in Southern Lakes softball on Tuesday afternoon, but the Elks scored once in each the sixth and seventh to beat the Demons (8-14 overall, 6-7 Southern Lakes) in Burlington.
The teams were scoreless through four innings when Natasha Burinda hit a solo homer to center field off Lauren Trottier to put Burlington ahead.
Elkhorn (13-3, 11-2) responded with a leadoff single in the sixth from Marlee Wester, but she was thrown out at second for the second out of the inning on a line drive single to center by Mylee Calvillo.
That brought up Ella Uhlenhake with the one runner on first base. She doubled to right, allowing Calvillo to come all the way around to score the tying run.
The Elks’ rally continued in the seventh with Wall doubling to center with one out. Kendall Kafar struck out Ella Storlie for the second out, putting the pressure on Ava Nelson with two outs and a runner on second.
She hit the ball to center, and an error by the catcher on the throw to the plate gave pinch runner Zoe Zielinski time to sprint home and put the Elks ahead.
Trottier, who finished with seven strikeouts in a complete game, gave up just a two-out single and escaped with the win after a game-ending strikeout.
ELKHORN 2, BURLINGTON 1
Elkhorn 000 001 1 — 2 8 1
Burlington 000 010 0 — 1 5 1
Leading hitters—Berezowitz (B) 2x3. 2B—Wall (E), Uhlenhake (E). HR—Burinda (B).
Evansville 11, Orfordville Parkview 1 (5) — Ava Vest struck out eight in five innings and went 4-for-4 at the plate with four RBI to lead the Blue Devils (9-12, 8-10 Rock Valley) past the Vikings (7-12, 6-10 Trailways) in a nonconference game.
Evansville’s leadoff hitter Mackenzie Kostroun was 2-for-3 with four runs scored, and Ava Brandenburg also was 2-for-3 and scored twice.
EVANSVILLE 11, ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW 1 (5)
Parkview 010 00 — 1 2 4
Evansville 152 12 — 11 10 1
Leading hitters—Kostroun (E) 2x3, Vest (E) 4x4, Brandenburg (E) 2x3. 2B—Vest (E), Brandenburg (E), Kostroun (E).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—OP: Anderson (L, 4 1/3-10-11-7-6-2). E: Vest (W, 5-2-1-0-0-8).
Wauwatosa East 6, Lake Geneva Badger 4 — The Red Raiders (12-11 overall, 9-7 Greater Metro) scored five runs in the first two innings and held the Badgers scoreless through the final four frames to pick up a nonconference win.
Danyelle Challe drove in two runs for Badger (3-14, 3-11 Southern Lakes) with a two-run inside-the-park homer in the third inning to pull her team to within 5-3, then Lilly Butinas had an RBI double on her first of two doubles in the game to make it 5-4.
Lacey Behm followed with a double of her own, but courtesy runner Sienna Soderberg was thrown out trying to score for the second out of the inning. That was the closes the Badgers would get to scoring again.