Elkhorn pitcher Lauren Trottier punched out 11 Waterford Wolverines in a showdown between the Southern Lakes Conference’s top teams Tuesday afternoon. The Elks won 3-0.
After three scoreless innings, the Elks (9-1 overall, 7-0 conference) struck first and scored a run in both the fourth and fifth innings. Elkhorn tacked on an insurance run ni the top of the seventh.
The Elks had eight hits in the contest, and Trottier limited Waterford (8-1, 6-1) to six. Abbey Remington and Mylee Calvillo each recorded multiple hits for the Elks.
On Friday, Elkhorn will host Waterford at 4:30 p.m.
ELKHORN 3, WATERFORD 0
Elkhorn 000 110 1 — 3 8 0
Waterford 000 000 0 — 0 6 2
Leading hitters—Kiser (W) 2x4, Talavera (W) 3x3, Remington (E) 3x4, Calvillo (E) 2x4. 2B—Kiser, Talavera, Calvillo, Wester (E).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—W: Kiser (L, 7-8-3-2-13-3); E: Trottier (W, 7-6-0-0-11-2).
Evansville 5, Big Foot 4 — It took eight innings, but Ava Brandenburg’s walk-off single secured Evansville’s Rock Valley softball victory over Big Foot on Monday.
The Chiefs (4-8, 2-8) bounced out to a 2-0 lead and held the Blue Devils scoreless through five innings. In the bottom of the sixth, Evansville (5-5) finally produced runs and scored three in the inning.
Big Foot answered and regained the lead at 4-3 in the top of the seventh behind an Evansville error. The Blue Devils forced the game to extra innings in the bottom of the seventh with a game tying double from Mackenzie Kostroun.
Brandenburg’s eighth inning single ended the tough-fought matchup. Evansville’s Haley Ross earned the win after pitching eight innings and striking out six batters. Big Foot’s Holly Kynell was equally as impressive, pitching seven and 1/3 innings and recording 11 punch outs.
Big Foot’s Lily Wolf added to her home run total with another one Monday. The Chiefs’ Kelsie Kroenig had three hits in the game.
On Thursday, Big Foot will host East Troy and Evansville will travel to Jefferson for a doubleheader.
EVANSVILLE 5, BIG FOOT 4 (8)
Big Foot 001 010 20 — 4 10 0
Evansville 000 003 11 — 5 10 2
Leading hitters—Kostroun (E) 2x4, Harnack (E) 2x4, Ross (E) 2x4, Brandenburg (E) 2x4, Hummel (BF) 2x4, Kroenig (BF) 3x4, Patek (BF) 2x3. 2B—Harnack, Kostroun, Bartelt (E), Hummell. HR—Wolf (BF).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—E: Ross (W, 8-10-4-2-6-0); BF: Kynell (L, 7 1/3-10-5-5-11-2).
Beloit Turner 7, East Troy 0—First baseman Taylor Viens smacked three doubles to lead Beloit Turner softball’s seven hit-attack Tuesday night as the Trojans took down East Troy.
Viens was 3-for-4 with a run and an RBI as Turner took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning.
The Trojans (7-2) added a three-run fourth inning to increase their lead, and another run across in the fifth and two in the seventh. Senior Ryleigh Rose continued her strong season, pitching a three-hit shutout with no walks while striking four.
Maddy Hoenig, Autumn Meris, Grace Champeny and Cacee Carl each added a hit for the Trojans.
BELOIT TURNER 7, EAST TROY 0
Turner 100 310 2 — 7 7 1
East Troy 000 000 0 — 0 3 5
Leading hitters—Viens (BT) 3x4. 2B—Viens 3.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—ET: Schrieder (L, 7-7-7-3-0-0); BT: Rose (W, 7-3-0-0-4-0).
Brodhead 13-15, Clinton 0-0—The Cardinals’ “big two” of senior Mckenna Young and sophomore Ava Risum continued to dominate.
Young pitched a one-hitter over seven innings as the Cardinals routed Clinton 13-0, scoring five times in the top of the seventh. Risum tossed a two-hitter in the nightcap as Brodhead won 15-0 in four innings.
Combined with two lopsided wins over Whitewater on Friday, the duo has not surrendered a run in four straight shutouts. They’re piling up strikeouts, too. Young had 17 against Clinton while Risum had nine.
Sophia Leitzen was 3-for-5 in the first game with two runs scored and four RBI for Brodhead (13-0). Risum was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBI. Young went 2-for-5 with a run scored. Ashley Theisen took the loss, allowing nine hits in seven innings. Only five of the 13 runs charged to her were earned. She struck out 15.
Young went 3-for-4 with a run scored and three RBI in the second game. Taetum Hoesly was 2-for-2 with a double and three RBI.
Vada Matts took the loss for Clinton, allowing nine hits and 15 runs (six earned) in three innings. She and Allie Beal had the Cougars’ hits.
GAME ONE
BRODHEAD 13, CLINTON 0
Brodhead 211 301 5 — 13 9 1
Clinton 000 000 0 — 0 1 3
Leading hitters—Risum (B) 2x3, Leitzen (B) 3x5, Young (B) 2x5. 2B—Risum, Leitzen.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—C: Theisen (L, 7-9-13-5-15-6); B: Young (W, 7-1-0-0-17-1).
GAME TWO
BRODHEAD 15, CLINTON 0 (4)
Clinton 000 0 — 0 2 7
Brodhead 235 5 — 15 8 1
Leading hitters—Risum (B) 2x3, Young (B) 3x4, Hoesly (B) 2x2. 2B—Hoesly 2, Matts (C).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—B: Risum (W, 4-2-0-0-9-0), C: Matts (L, 3-8-15-6-1-5).
Jefferson 11-11, Whitewater 0-3—The Eagles racked up 20 hits en route to sweeping a Rock Valley doubleheader from the host Whippets on Tuesday.
Jefferson (10-2, 9-2) pushed across five runs on five hits in the first inning of the opener.
Hildie Dempsey led off the Jefferson second with a single and scored on Bre Mengel’s double to center. Ashlyn Enke followed with an RBI triple and Messmann singled in the infield to score a run and push the lead to 8-0.
Dempsey, who added an RBI double in the fourth, finished 3 of 4 and scored three times.
Aeryn Messmann struck out eight and walked three in a three-hit shutout to earn the decision.
In the second game, Lily Fairfield and Chloe Smith doubled in the second inning as the Eagles built a 5-0 lead.
Messmann’s RBI triple to left in the third followed by a sac fly by Allie Hesse, who drove in three runs, extended the lead to 7-0. Mengel added an RBI double in the fourth.
Fairfield and Messmann each had multi-hit games.
Mengel worked all seven innings, allowing three unearned runs on five hits with four strikeouts, one walk.
Falyn Krahn had two hits in both games for the Whippets (4-9, 3-9).
Jefferson plays an RVC doubleheader versus Evansville at home on Thursday starting at 4 p.m., and Whitewater plays at McFarland on Thursday at 5:50 p.m.
GAME ONE
JEFFERSON 11, WHITEWATER 0 (5)
Jefferson 531 20 — 11 12 0
Whitewater 000 00 — 0 3 3
Leading hitters—J: Dempsey (J) 3x4, Messmann (J) 2x3, Hesse (J) 2x3, Krahn (WW) 2x3. 2B—Dempsey, Hesse, Smith (J), Mengel (J). 3B—Enke (J).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—J: Messmann (W, 5-3-0-0-8-3); WW: Lesperance (L, 5-12-11-9-1-4).
GAME TWO
JEFFERSON 11, WHITEWATER 3
Whitewater 000 120 0 — 3 5 3
Jefferson 142 112 X — 11 8 2
Leading hitters—Krahn (WW) 2x3, Fairfield (J) 2x4, Messmann (J) 2x4. 2B—Fairfield, Mengel (J), Smith (J). 3B—Fairfield, Messmann.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—WW: Schilt (L, 6-8-11-6-4-6); J: Mengel (W, 7-5-3-0-4-1).
Johnson Creek 18, Orfordville Parkview 5—The Vikings surrendered 20 hits and Johnson Creek (9-5, 8-3) delivered a convincing Trailways South Conference win in five innings Tuesday.
Parkview’s Jazmyn Wiedmer recorded three hits and Americus Pomplun recorded two. Wiedmer also hit two doubles.
On Thursday, Parkview (5-5, 4-5) will travel to Johnson Creek at 5 p.m.
JOHNSON CREEK 18, ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW 5 (5)
Johnson Creek 360 45 — 18 20 2
Parkview 102 20 — 5 7 2
Leading hitters—Wiedmer (P) 3x3, Pomplun (P) 2x3, Whitehouse (JC) 3x4, Brigowatz (JC) 2x4, J. Fincutter (JC) 3x3, Wagner (JC) 4x4, Walk (JC) 2x3, H. Fincutter (JC) 2x3, Hucke (JC) 3x4. 2B—Meyers (P), Wiedmer 2, Pomplun, H. Fincutter, Altreuter (JC), Whitehouse 2, Wagner, Brigowatz. HR—J. Fincutter.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—P: Anderson (L, 5-20-18-17-2-5); JC: Walk (W, 5-7-5-4-9-0).
McFarland 12, Edgerton 0—McFarland senior Brynne Bieri pitched a no-hitter in a McFarland softball win over Edgerton at Racetrack Park in Edgerton on Tuesday.
Bieri pitched five innings, recording eight strikeouts and issuing two walks in the win. At the plate, Bieri hit an RBI single in the top of the first inning to score sophomore Riley Bercier.
Bercier hit a two-run double in the third to score junior Ella Richardson and junior Brooklyn Robbins. Senior Bailee Judd, sophomore Avery Feek and senior Ella Wepking all added two hits and an RBI.
McFarland (8-7 overall, 6-6 conference) moves into fourth place in the Rock Valley Conference standings, while Edgerton (4-5, 4-4) is in sixth.
MCFARLAND 12, EDGERTON 0 (5)
McFarland 304 23 — 12 12 2
Edgerton 000 00 — 0 0 4
Leading hitters—M: Judd (M) 2x3, Feek (M) 2x4, Richardson (M) 2x2. 2B—Judd, Richardson, Bercier (M).
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—M: Bieri (W, 5-0-0-0-8-2); E: Kjendlie (L, 4 1/3-10-9-7-3-3), Hill (1/3-1-1-1-0-2).