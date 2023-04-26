01STOCK_SOFTBALL02

Elkhorn pitcher Lauren Trottier punched out 11 Waterford Wolverines in a showdown between the Southern Lakes Conference’s top teams Tuesday afternoon. The Elks won 3-0.

After three scoreless innings, the Elks (9-1 overall, 7-0 conference) struck first and scored a run in both the fourth and fifth innings. Elkhorn tacked on an insurance run ni the top of the seventh.

