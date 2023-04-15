Big Foot and Clinton split a pair of Rock Valley Conference games in a doubleheader in Walworth on Saturday.
The Cougars, the designated home team in the first game, scored the game-winning run in the sixth inning after Bell reached and advanced to second on an error. Ashley Theisen, the winning pitcher, brought her home with an RBI single.
Theisen finished her day in the circle with 15 strikeouts, six hits and one earned run allowed in seven innings.
Chiefs pitcher Holly Kynell also had a strong outing in the first game, going six innings with six strikeouts and four hits. Neither pitcher walked a batter.
Big Foot's Natalie Klamm was 2-for-3 with an RBI in the first game.
In the second game, the Chiefs' Lily Wolf had two hits — a triple and a home run — and drove in three runs in an 11-2 win over the Cougars.
Kynell pitched again and racked up six more strikeouts, and at the plate, she was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI.
Allie Bell led Clinton in the second game, going 3-for-4 at the plate with an RBI.
The split moved Big Foot's records to 3-5 overall and 2-5 in the Rock Valley. Clinton is now 1-5 and 1-4. The Chiefs' next game is at 5 p.m. Thursday at Beloit Turner, while Clinton will play another doubleheader at East Troy starting at 5 p.m. Monday.
GAME ONE
CLINTON 2, BIG FOOT 1
Big Foot;000;001;0;—;1;6;2
Clinton;010;001;X;—;2;4;0
Leading hitters—Hummel (BF) 2x3, Klamm (BF) 2x3, Ka. Kroening (BF) 2x3, Theisen (C) 2x3. 2B—Hummel (BF). 3B—Klamm (BF).
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—BF: Kynell (L, 6-4-2-1-0-6). C: Theisen (W, 7-6-1-1-0-15).
GAME TWO
BIG FOOT 11, CLINTON 2
Clinton;110;000;0;—;2;5;5
Big Foot;003;035;X;—;11;11;5
Leading hitters—Bell (C) 3x4, Wolf (BF) 2x2, Hummel (BF) 2x4, Kynell (BF) 3x4. 2B—Bell (C), Kynell (BF), Ka. Kroening (BF). 3B—Wolf (BF). HR—Wolf (BF).
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—C: Theisen (L, 4-4-3-3-1-5), Matts (2-7-8-8-2-4). BF: Kinane (2 2/3-3-2-2-4-2), Kynell (W, 4 1/3-2-0-0-2-6).
- Wilmot 23, Delavan-Darien 3 (5) — Wilmot (3-2 overall, 2-2 Southern Lakes) racked up 25 hits and scored 15 runs in the first inning to run past Delavan-Darien in Southern Lakes softball on Friday.
Cassidee Baumeister, Lily Loudon and Jorian Breidenstein drove in runs for the Comets (0-6, 0-5 Southern Lakes). They play at Union Grove at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
WILMOT 23, DELAVAN-DARIEN 3
Wilmot;(15)04;22;—;23;25;0
Delavan-Darien;000;21;—;3;2;9
Leading hitters—Pye (W) 4x5, Beagle (W) 3x6, Bubel (W) 3x6, Smyk (W) 4x5, Peopping (W) 2x4, Rimer (W) 2x4, Schwertfeger (W) 3x5, Klein (W) 3x4. 2B—Bubel (W), Poepping (W), Beagle (W) 2, Rimer (W). 3B—Pye (W), Smyk (W) 2.
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—W: Beagle (1-0-0-0-0-1), Klein (W, 4-2-3-3-5-4). DD: Baumester (L, 5-25-23-8-5-2).
- Waterford 15-13, Lake Geneva Badger 1-3 (5-5) — Wolverines pitcher Jaydin Kiser threw a no-hitter in the first game of a doubleheader sweep of the Badgers.
Badger (0-6, 0-5) put a pair of hits on the board in the top of the first inning in game two, but Waterford (5-0, 5-0) scored 10 runs in the bottom of the inning to kick off another big win.
GAME ONE
WATERFORD 15, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 1 (5)
Waterford;283;20;—;15;16;0
Lake Geneva Badger;000;01;—;1;0;1
Leading hitters—Holmes (W) 2x3, Kiser (W) 4x4, Evjen (W) 2x4, Greil (W) 2x4, Bjorge (W) 2x2. 2B—Kiser (W) 2, Greil (W) 2, Evjen, Denman, Talavera.
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—W: Kiser (5-0-1-1-4-8). LGB: Metcalf (L, 1 1/3-9-9-9-1-2), Challe (3 2/3-7-6-5-0-1).
GAME TWO
WATERFORD 13, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 3 (5)
Lake Geneva Badger;002;01;—;3;5;1
Waterford;(10)01;11;—;13;10;2
Leading hitters—Butinas (LGB) 2x3, Holmes (W) 2x3, Krueger (W) 2x3. 2B—Butinas (LGB), Popenhagen (LGB), Evjen (W), Greil (W), Klewko (W), Bjorge (W), Holmes (W). HR—Holmes.
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—LGB: Metcalf (L, 1-5-10-10-5-1), Challe (3-5-2-1-2-1). W: Bjorge (5-5-3-1-2-7).