01STOCK_SOFTBALL

Big Foot and Clinton split a pair of Rock Valley Conference games in a doubleheader in Walworth on Saturday.

The Cougars, the designated home team in the first game, scored the game-winning run in the sixth inning after Bell reached and advanced to second on an error. Ashley Theisen, the winning pitcher, brought her home with an RBI single.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you