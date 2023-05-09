Sophomore pitcher Ava Risum shut down Evansville 7-0 on two hits and Brodhead’s Cardinals improved to 19-1 on Tuesday.
Risum struck out 10 and walked just one batter in the complete-game effort.
She got plenty of offensive support as Brodhead put up three runs in the fourth inning as Allie Dahl and Tatum Ceslock each drove in runs. The Cardinals went on to collect 10 hits, including two apiece by Sophia Leitzen and Ceslock. Leitzen, McKenna Young and Taetum Hoesley all had doubles.
Haley Ross took the loss for Evansville, lasting five innings and allowing eight hits and six runs.
BRODHEAD 7, EVANSVILLE 0
Evansville 000 000 0 — 0 2 2
Brodhead 001 321 X — 7 10 0
Leading hitters—Leitzen (B) 2x4, Ceslock (B) 2x2. 2B—Young (B), Leitzen, Hoesly (B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—E: Ross (L, 5-8-6-3-2-1), Vest (1-2-1-1-1-1); B: Risum (W, 7-2-0-0-10-1).
McFarland 4, Clinton 0—The McFarland softball team did not need to give senior pitcher Brynne Bieri a whole lot of run support on Tuesday.
Bieri pitched a complete game, recording 15 strikeouts in a win over Clinton at Waubesa Intermediate School. Bieri held the Cougars (5-12 overall, 5-11 conference) to just three hits in the win.
McFarland scored all four runs in the third inning. Senior Brooke Punzel hit a two-run single to score sophomore Riley Bercier and freshman Ella Schuchardt. Punzel then scored on a Clinton error and senior Bailee Judd scored on a passed ball.
Bercier went 3-for-3 with a run scored, while Punzel went 2-for-3 with a run scored and two RBIs. McFarland (12-8, 9-7) is in fourth place in the Rock Valley Conference.
McFarland 4, Clinton 0
Clinton 000 000 0 — 0 3 4
McFarland 004 000 X — 4 7 1
Leading hitters—Punzel (M) 2x3. 2B—Wilson (C), Mieses (C), Wepking (M)
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—C: Theisen (L, 6-7-4-2-5-0); M: Bieri (W, 7-3-0-0-15-0).
OTHER ROCK VALLEY RESULTS
EDGERTON 7, EAST TROY 2
East Troy 001 010 0— 2 5 0
Edgerton 221 200 X — 7 11 1
Leading hitters—Rusch (E) 2x4, Hill (E) 2x3, Sund (E) 3x3, Atkinson (ET) 2x3. 2B—Shaw (E), Rusch, Phillips (E), Johnson (ET), Stoner (ET).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—E: Kjendlie (W, 7-5-2-2-14-3); ET: Schriber (L, 6-11-7-7-4-4).
BIG FOOT 11, WHITEWATER 1 (6)
Big Foot 340 310 — 11 11 1
Whitewater 100 00X — 1 3 2
Leading hitters—Kynell (BF) 2x4, Klamm (BF) 2x3, Kinane (BF) 2x3. 2B—Klamm. 3B—Schlit (W), Wolf (BF), Klamm.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—W: Pope (L, 1 1/3-7-7-7-1-0), Schlit (3 2/3-4-4-4-1-7); BF: Kynell (W, 5-3-1-1-2-4).
SOUTHER LAKES CONFERENCE RESULT
UNION GROVE 2, ELKHORN 1
Elkhorn 010 000 0 — 1 1 2
Union Grove 001 000 1 — 2 6 0
Leading hitters—Garboe (UG) 2x3, Sheehan (UG) 2x3. HR—Sheehan.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—UG: Boyle (W, 7-1-1-1-12-2); E: Trottier (L, 6 2/3-6-2-2-9-1).