Beloit Turner racked up seven hits in its 8-2 Rock Valley Conference softball win against Edgerton on Friday. 

Turner opened the game with three runs in the first inning. Down 3-0, Edgerton scored to runs in the next game to keep the game close. Five more runs from Turner in the sixth closed the book on its win. 

