Beloit Turner racked up seven hits in its 8-2 Rock Valley Conference softball win against Edgerton on Friday.
Turner opened the game with three runs in the first inning. Down 3-0, Edgerton scored to runs in the next game to keep the game close. Five more runs from Turner in the sixth closed the book on its win.
The Trojans (9-2) were led at the plate by Maddy Hoenig, who went 3-for-4 and hit two doubles. Taylor Viens and Edgerton's Jayden Hill also hit doubles.
Gabby Champeny dominated on the mound for the Trojans and pitched a complete game. She struck out five and gave up just to hits to the Crimson Tide (4-7 overall, 4-6 conference) in the contest.
On Monday, Edgerton will host Clinton and Turner will travel to Jefferson.
BELOIT TURNER 8, EDGERTON 2
Edgerton;020;000;0;—;2;3;5
Turner;300;005;0;—;8;7;1
Leading hitters—Hoenig (BT) 3x4. 3B—Viens (BT), Hoenig 2, Hill (E).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—BT: Champeny (W, 7-3-2-2-5-2); E: Kjendlie (L, 6-7-8-3-42).
- Brodhead 4, Waunakee 0—After losing its first game of the season Thursday to Turner, the Cardinals bounced back with a nonconference shutout victory over the Warriors on Friday.
Brodhead's Ava Risum kept Waunakee (3-8, 3-5 Badger East Conference) batters guessing and struck out 12. With Risum dealing on the mound, Brodhead needed to three runs in the fourth inning to shift the tide of the game.
In the inning, Brodhead's Alecia Dahl brought home the first two runs of the game on a single. She would later score on an error to give the Cardinals (14-1, 12-1 Rock Valley Conference) a 3-0 advantage.
Taetum Hoesly brought home the Cardinals' last run of the game in the fifth inning. Sophia Leitzen went 2-for-4 at the plate with a double.
Brodhead will host Big Foot on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
BRODHEAD 4, WAUNAKEE 0
Brodhead;000;310;0;—;4;7;0
Waunakee;000;000;0;—;0;6;2
Leading hitters—Paulsen (W) 2x3, Leitzen (B) 2x4, Schwartz (B) 2x3. 2B—Ripp (W), Young (B), Leitzen.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—W: Thole (L, 5 1/3-7-4-3-4-3), Labraco (1 2/3-0-0-0-2-0); B: Risum (W, 7-6-0-0-12-1).
- Monticello/New Glarus 8, Evansville 6 (9)—Monitcello/New Glarus scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning to secure a nonconference victory over Evansville on Friday.
Down 5-2 in the sixth inning, Evansville (5-8, 5-7 Rock Valley) scored two runs off an RBI single from Ava Vest and a run by Vest after an error.
After another Monticello (2-8, 0-3 Six Rivers Conference) score in the top of the six, Evansville answered yet again to make the score 6-5. Needing one run to send the game to extras, Tailer Bartelt scored on an error with two outs.
Evansville held Monticello at bay in the eighth, but two runs in the ninth couldn't be answered, handing the Blue Devils the loss.
Haley Ross pitched nine innings for Evansville and recorded eight strikeouts.
On Monday, Evansville will travel to Belleville.
MONTICELLO/NEW GLARUS 8, EVANSVILLE 6 (9)
Monticello;103;101;002;—;8;11;5
Evansville;020;021;100;—;6;10;7
Leading hitters—Kostroun (E) 2x5, Olson (E) 2x4, Wilkins (M) 4x4, Whisler (M) 2x5. 2B—Maves (E), Trumpy (M), Zuber (M). 3B—Bartelt (E).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—E: Ross (L, 9-11-8-1-8-1); M: (W, 9-10-6-2-2-4).
- Lakeside Lutheran 6, Whitewater 4—The Whippets lost another close matchup Friday, this time to nonconference opponent Lakeside Lutheran.
Lakeside (7-4, 3-3 Capitol North) built a 5-0 lead by the bottom of the fourth innings before the Whippets' bats finally broke out. In the inning, a Jennifer Gosh double brought home two and Gosh later found home plate after a Warriors' error.
Whitewater (4-11, 3-10 Rock Valley) set the score at 5-4 in the fifth inning with an RBI double from Cali Kopecky. One Lakeside run in the sixth proved to be the difference maker as the Whippets failed to score again in the contest.
Sydney Schilt led the way on the mound for Whitewater and pitched seven innings, giving up five hits. At the plate, Schilt went 2-for-3.
Whitewater will travel to Fort Atkinson on Monday for another nonconference game.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 6, WHITEWATER 4
Lakeside;211;100;10;—;6;5;3
Whitewater;000;310;0X;—;4;5;4
Leading hitters—Schilt (W) 2x3, Cook (LL). 2B—Kopecky (W), Kubicz (W), Gosh (W), Schilt.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—W: Schilt (L, 7-5-6-3-3-7); LL: Cook (W, 7-5-4-2-8-2).
SOUTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE
RESULT FRIDAY
WESTOSHA CENTRAL 7, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 0
Badger;000;000;0;—;0;3;1
Westosha;401;200;X;—;7;9;0
Leading hitters—Erber (WC) 2x4. 2B—Erber, Loucas (WC), Koltanowski (WC). 3B—Smith (WC), Lampos (WC).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—WC: Lampos (W, 7-3-0-0-15-2); B: Challe (L, 3 1/3-7-7-4-0-1), Metcalf (2 2/3-2-0-0-5-4).