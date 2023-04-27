BELOIT—Beloit Turner starting shortstop Kamdyn Davis didn’t step up to the plate in the bottom of the seventh with it all tied 1-1 looking to be a hero.
With Kamryn Clark standing on first base, Davis kept it simple: She just needed to put the ball in play and force Brodhead to have to make a play.
The junior smacked a hard-hit ball past the right fielder, and Clark raced around the base paths. The throw zoomed in to catcher Taetum Hoesly, but Clark had already slid safely into home plate.
Davis had hit a walk-off triple to propel the Trojans to a 2-1 win over the undefeated Cardinals.
“This feels really good,” Davis said. “It feels so great to have a really solid win going into the rest of the season. We all came together and had some confidence to put the bat on the ball and make them make plays.”
Brodhead (13-1, 12-1 Rock Valley) had edged Turner (8-2) 1-0 on March 30 as Mckenna Young tossed a no-hitter, and Thursday night was shaping up to be another great pitchers’ duel.
Ryleigh Rose had only allowed three hits in the loss, and she looked poised to go toe-to-toe with Young once again.
Rose mowed through the Cardinals through three innings as she induced a slew of ground balls and tossed in some strikeouts for good measure.
“Brodhead has great bats too,” head coach Brian Maxwell said. “She did what she’s been doing all year, put it in the hands of her defense and her defense made plays.”
Rose tossed all seven innings and only allowed one run on three hits while adding six strikeouts.
Young looked just as scary on the rubber as she only allowed two singles through the first five innings.
“Mckenna is a competitor,” Cardinals’ head coach Steve Krupke said. “She kept us in this game and really, really competed.”
Young finished with two earned runs on five hits and seven strikeouts.
Brodhead broke through first in the fourth inning. Sophia Leitzen smacked a double and then moved to third on Young’s groundout. Hoesly then brought her home on a groundout to third base.
“Sophia has been on fire recently,” Krupke said. “She’s really just taking the ball where it’s pitched, and she squared that one up really nicely.”
With Young dominating Turner’s lineup, it looked like the 1-0 lead could be enough for a Cardinals’ win.
The Trojans were in need of a spark, and they got one in the form of a solo homer off of Davis’ bat that sailed over the center-field fence.
She finished with a team-high two hits, and both were the biggest of the night.
The Cardinals will next host Big Foot at 5 p.m. Tuesday, while the Trojans will host Edgerton at 5 p.m. Friday.
BELOIT TURNER 2, BRODHEAD 1
Brodhead 000 100 0 — 1 3 0
Beloit Turner 000 001 1 — 2 5 1
Leading hitters—Davis (BT) 2x4. 3B—Davis (BT). HR—Davis (BT)
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—B: Young (6 2/3-5-2-2-2-7); BT: Rose (7-3-1-1-0-6).
Clinton 3, Edgerton 2 — Grace Wilson had a walk-off steal of home plate in the Cougars’ Rock Valley win over the Crimson Tide in Clinton on Thursday.
Clinton (4-8, 4-7) had to bounce back after losing a 2-0 lead in the top of the sixth inning to Edgerton.
Wilson started the bottom of the seventh with a single, her second hit of the game, and advanced to second on a passed ball. Alexa Witte drew a walk next, then Jenna Gunnink reached on a fielder’s choice to load the bases. Allie Bell worked a 2-2 count before Wilson’s dash home to win the game.
Wilson also hit the two-run double that put the Cougars up in the second inning. The Crimson Tide (4-6, 4-5) responded in the sixth. Jillian Scharlau scored on a double steal of second and home, then Talim Kjendlie drove in Shannon Rusch, the runner who had stolen second, with a single to right.
The sequence in the bottom of the seventh made a pitching winner out of Clinton’s Ashley Theisen, who fanned 14 Tide batters in a complete-game effort.
In addition to her RBI single, Kjendlie pitched well for Edgerton, striking out 12 in her 6 1/3 innings of work. Scharlau went 2-for-3 for the Tide.
Clinton’s next game is at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Whitewater.
CLINTON 3, EDGERTON 2
Edgerton 000 002 0 — 2 3 0
Clinton 020 000 1 — 3 6 1
Leading hitters—Scharlau (E) 2x3, Wilson (C) 2x3. 2B—Wilson (C).
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—E: Kjendlie (L, 6 1/3-6-3-3-4-12). C: Theisen (W, 7-3-2-0-1-14).
Jefferson 3-10, Evansville 0-0 — The Eagles’ Aeryn Messmann tossed a no-hitter against the Blue Devils in the first game of a Rock Valley Conference doubleheader Thursday afternoon.
Messman struck out 16 batters and also helped herself with the bat, going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Breleigh Mengel also had two hits for the Eagles.
Hailey Ross pitched well for Evansville (5-7, 5-7) against a solid Jefferson batting order, allowing six hits in six innings. Just one of the runs scored against her was earned.
The Blue Devils got a hit in the second game but lost 10-0 after committing eight errors. Ashlyn Enke pitched a one-hit, five-inning shutout for the Eagles (12-2, 11-2).
Evansville is scheduled to play a nonconference game at home at 5 p.m. Friday against Monticello/New Glarus.
GAME ONE
JEFFERSON 3, EVANSVILLE 0
Evansville 000 000 0 — 0 0 3
Jefferson 100 101 X — 3 6 1
Leading hitters—Mengel (J) 2x3, Messmann (J) 2x3. 2B—Mengel (J) 2, Messmann.
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—E: Ross (L, 6-6-3-1-0-4). J: Messman (W, 7-0-0-0-1-16).
GAME TWO
JEFFERSON 10, EVANSVILLE 0
Jefferson 205 03 — 10 12 2
Evansville 000 00 — 0 1 8
Leading hitters—Dempsey (J) 3x4, Hesse (J) 3x4, Woychik (J) 2x3. 2B—Smith (J).
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—J: Enke (W, 5-1-0-0-0-9). E: Vest (L, 5-12-10-2-0-4).
Big Foot 7, East Troy 4 — A three-run first inning set the tone for the Chiefs (5-8, 3-8) in their Rock Valley win over the Trojans in Walworth on Thursday.
After East Troy (2-11, 2-11) got a run in the top of the first, Big Foot went up to the plate swinging in the bottom half. Leadoff hitter Lily Wolf hit the first pitch she saw to left for a double, and Kate Hummel’s drover her in with an RBI single on the first pitch she saw.
Holly Kynell’s groundout advanced Hummel, and Natalie Klamm singled to drive in the Chiefs’ second run. Klamm stole second base after that and eventually scored on another single from Olivia Patek to put Big Foot up 3-1.
East Troy fought back with single runs in the third and fifth innings to tie the game at 3-all, but the Chiefs quickly reclaimed the advantage. Again, the top of the batting order did the damage.
With one out, Wolf hit another double to left and scored when she tagged up on a flyout and the throw in got away from the defense. Kynell doubled next, and her courtesy runner scored after moving up to third on an error and another Patek single.
Big Foot tacked on two insurance runs in the sixth for Kynell, who pitched for the Chiefs and struck out seven Trojans.
The teams are set to meet again at East Troy at 5 p.m. Monday.
BIG FOOT 7, EAST TROY 4
East Troy 101 010 1 — 4 8 2
Big Foot 300 022 X — 7 11 1
Leading hitters—Anderson (ET) 2x4, Schreiber (ET) 3x4, Wolf (BF) 3x4, Hummel (BF) 2x4, Kynell (BF) 3x4, Patek (BF) 2x3. 2B—Feyen (ET), Anderson (ET), Schreiber (ET), Atkinson (ET), Wolf (BF) 2, Kynell (BF). 3B—Wolf (BF).
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—ET: Schreiber (L, 6-11-7-4-0-2). BF: Kynell (W, 7-8-4-4-3-7).
McFarland 6, Whitewater 1 — Ella Wepking hit a pair of home runs for the Spartans, who pulled away from the Whippets (4-10, 3-10) with a four-run bottom of the sixth inning.
Brynne Bieri had 15 strikeouts in the circle for McFarland (9-7, 7-6). Jenna Pope drove in the lone run for Whitewater in the top of the sixth to draw the Whippets to within 2-1 before McFarland’s outburst in the bottom half.
Whitewater is next scheduled to host a nonconference game against Lakeside Lutheran at 5 p.m. Friday.
MCFARLAND 6, WHITEWATER 1
Whitewater 000 001 0 — 1 3 1
McFarland 010 014 X — 6 7 1
Leading hitters—Punzel (Mc) 2x3, Wepking (Mc) 2x2. 2B—Krahn (W). 3B—Feek (Mc). HR—Wepking (Mc) 2.
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—W: Pope (L, 5-6-5-5-1-3), Schilt (1-1-1-1-0-0). Mc: Bieri (W, 7-3-1-1-0-15).
Burlington 28, Delavan-Darien 0 (5) — The Demons put 11 across the plate in the first inning and kept pouring it on against the Comets in a Southern Lakes softball game Thursday in Delavan.
BURLINGTON 28, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0 (5)
Burlington (11)56 51 — 28 25 0
Delavan-Darien 000 00 — 0 2 5
Leading hitters—S. Stoughton (B) 2x2, Lois (B) 3x5, Kafar (B) 5x5, B. Stoughton (B) 2x3, Warner (B) 3x4, Burinda (B) 3x6, Kwiatkowski (B) 3x6. 2B—Lois (B) 3, Burinda, Plitzuweit, S. Stoughton, Kwiatkowski.
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—B: Kafar (W, 2-2-0-0-0-4), Plitzuweit (2-0-0-0-0-6), Calkins (1-0-0-0-0-2). DD: Baumeister (L, 5-25-25-23-9-1).
Johnson Creek 10, Orfordville Parkview 0 (5) — The Bluejays picked up another convincing Trailways Conference win over the Vikings on Thursday, two days after they beat the same opponent 18-5 on Tuesday.
JOHNSON CREEK 10, ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW 0 (5)
Orfordville Parkview 000 00 — 0 1 4
Johnson Creek 260 02 — 10 11 1
Leading hitters—Whitehouse (JC) 2x4, Brigowatz (JC) 3x4, Fincutter (JC) 2x2. 2B—Wagner (JC). 3B—Fincutter (JC).
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—OP: Stark (L, 4 1/3-11-10-4-4-4). JC: Walk (W, 4-1-0-0-0-5), Altreuter (1-0-0-0-0-1).