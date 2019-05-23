Evansville's softball team had three innings to keep its season alive.

After surrendering four runs in the third inning of Thursday’s regional final softball game against top-seeded Portage, the Blue Devils team failed to score in the fourth inning with the season hanging in the balance.

In the fifth inning however, Evansville exploded for five runs and held on for a 7-4 win, advanced to a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal next week. The fourth-seeded Blue Devils will face Rock Valley Conference foe and third-seeded McFarland.

Hannah Karnes came up big for the Blue Devils, going 2-for-4 with a double and a home run. Evansville pitcher Elizabeth Klitzman threw a pair of strikeouts and had no walks.

EVANSVILLE 7, PORTAGE 4

Evansville;020;050;0—7;7;1

Portage;004;000;0—4;11;2

Klitzman; Simonson

Leading hitters—Brandon (P) 3x4, Simonson 2x4, Limmex (P) 2x4. Karnes 2x4. 2B—Karnes, Wiser (E). HR—Karnes, Simonson.

SO—Klitzman 2, Simonson 8. BB—Simonson 4.

McFarland 5, Edgewood 0—The third-seeded Spartans allowed the second-seeded Spartans to register just two hits.

McFarland pitcher Megan Jansen had nine strikeouts. The Spartans play Evansville Tuesday in a sectional semifinal game.

MCFARLAND 5, EDGEWOOD 0

McFarland;000;201;2—5;14;1

Edgewood;000;000;0—0;2;3

Jansen; Schmitt

Leading hitters—Eggers (M) 2x4, Halsey (M) 3x4, Butler (M) 3x4, Fortune (M) 2x4. 2B—Halsey.

SO—Jansen 9, Schmitt 4. BB—Schmitt 4, Jansen 2.

Whitnall 15, Whitewater 0 (4)--The Whippets saw their season end Thursday at the hands of top-seeded Whitnall.

Division 4

Johnson Creek 9, Parkview 5—A late push from Johnson Creek ended Parkview’s season.

After holding a 5-3 lead through five innings, the visiting Vikings surrendered six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to lose 9-5.

JOHNSON CREEK 9, PARKVIEW 5

Parkview;020;201;0—5;10;4

Johnson Creek;110;016;x—9;13;5

No report; Pipkin

Leading hitters—Hammes (P) 3x5, Marbie (P) 2x5, Baars (P) 2x4, Kwarciany (JC) 2x4, Swanson (JC) 3x4, Joseph (JC) 3x5. 2B—Kwarciany, Swanson, Baars, Marbie, Stark (P), Joseph, Thompson (JC). 3B—Herman (JC).

SO—Parkview 9, Pipkin 8. BB—Parkview 6, Pipkin 2.