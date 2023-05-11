01STOCK_PARKER_VIKING

Third baseman Gentry Reed collected four hits and two doubles in Janesville Parker's 4-1 Big Eight Conference softball win over Madison West on Thursday.

The Vikings (11-7) held a 3-0 lead by the third inning and kept the Regents scoreless until the bottom of the seventh to secure the win.

