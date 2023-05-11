Third baseman Gentry Reed collected four hits and two doubles in Janesville Parker's 4-1 Big Eight Conference softball win over Madison West on Thursday.
The Vikings (11-7) held a 3-0 lead by the third inning and kept the Regents scoreless until the bottom of the seventh to secure the win.
Parker earned its first run of the game after scoring on a West error in the first inning. The team scored two more in the second on a wild pitch and an RBI single from Reed. The infielder went 4-for-4 at the plate.
"Without her tonight, we definitely would have been in a pickle," said Parker coach Bob Getka. "There's no doubt about that. I think she had an outstanding night. And then on the base paths, she just created terror stealing a base. She just had a monster night for us."
Hannah Bolly pitched another gem for the Vikings in a seven-inning affair. The pitcher struck out nine Regents (2-19 overall, 2-14 conference), walked none and allowed just four hits.
"Even when you have a game where you're not hitting as well as you had hoped, you're hoping your staff ace shuts down the other side," Getka said about Bolly. "And she completely shut down the other side by only giving up four hits in the entire game. So it's pretty tough to beat us when they're only getting four hits."
Parker added one security run in the top of the seventh on another West error.
Catcher Kenedi Pryne had two hits in the contest and a triple.
With the final week of the regular season approaching, Parker has been playing its best ball of the year with its sixth-straight win on Thursday. In this stretch, Parker has outscored its opponents 55-13.
"With the seeding meeting coming up on Monday night, sweeping the week was really critical as far as getting a home playoff game," Getka said. "That was definitely a goal of ours at the beginning of the year. So I think it looks like we're going to be able to accomplish that again. That's really important.
"The team definitely feels like they're playing better and better. They can see their defense definitely improving. Hannah's been her usual steady self on the mound. And the bats had been coming alive. Tonight, they were a little bit sleepy, but before that we had 12 hits (Wednesday) against Beloit. We've had some really good hitting days and our batting averages are definitely climbing. All three facets of the game seem to be coming together."
On Tuesday, Parker will host Oregon at 4:30 p.m. It will also be Parker's parents night.