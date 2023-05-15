Presley Stanley recorded three hits and a home run in Janesville Craig’s 9-5 nonconference softball victory over DeForest on Monday.
Along with Stanley, Morgan Bloomquist also secured three hits and Jocelyn Rammer hit a home run in the contest.
DeForest (10-12 overall, 6-9 Badger-East Conference) jumped out to a 2-0 lead entering the bottom of the second inning before the Cougars exploded for five runs of their own. In the inning, Rammer earned a walk that was followed by four hits for Craig.
Up 5-2, Craig (11-10, 8-10 Big Eight Conference) scored two runs in the fourth after Stanley’s homer and one in the fifth with Rammer’s dinger. Craig scored one final run in the sixth to secure the victory.
Bailey Bienema picked up the win for the Cougars after five innings of work. Stanley came to the circle to close out the last two innings of the game.
The win came on Craig’s “Lime Green Game” to raise funds for spinal cord injury awareness. Craig will play again on Tuesday at home against Madison East.
WIAA sectional seeding
The Cougars were given a No. 8 seed and will host No. 9 Mukwonago on May 23. Janesville Parker was named as the No. 6 seed and will host No. 11 Fort Atkinson.
JANESVILLE CRAIG 9, DEFOREST 5
DeForest 021 020 0 — 5 5 1
Craig 050 211 X — 9 10 4
Leading hitters—Smith (D) 2x4, Bloomquist (JC) 3x3, Stanley (JC) 3x3. HR—Smith, Stanley, Rammer (JC).