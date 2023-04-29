A pair of Division I softball recruits squared off in the pitching circle when Janesville Parker hosted Madison Memorial.
The result: the Vikings and Spartans combined for just seven hits. Memorial scored the game's only run in the top of the first inning in its 1-0 win over Parker in Big Eight softball play.
"When two D-I recruits hook up against each other, one can expect a low-scoring affair, and that is exactly what happened Friday night," Parker coach Bob Getka said.
The Spartans (10-5 overall, 8-3 conference) picked up four hits while the Vikings secured three. Two of those came off Nariyah Lot's bat.
Madison Memorial was led by Andrea Jaskowiak on the mound, the University of Iowa recruit who struck out 12 batters. Parker's Hannah Bolly, who will attend Northern Illinois and play softball there, took the loss after another stunning performance. Bolly pitched seven innings and recorded 11 strikeouts.
The Spartans picked up the only run of the game in the first inning. From that point on, each team was held scoreless while facing an ace on the mound.
"The Viking defense played its best game of the season," Getka said. "We had a couple of chances to score, but (Jaskowiak) is really a tough, tough pitcher to hit."
On Saturday, Parker (5-6) will take on Elkhorn on the road for a nonconference game at 2 p.m.
MADISON MEMORIAL 1, JANESVILLE PARKER 0
Memorial;100;000;0;—;1;4;1
Parker;000;000;0;—;0;3;1
Leading hitters—Lot (JP) 2x3, Capuano (MM) 2x3. 2B—Capuano, Johnson (MM).