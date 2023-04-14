01STOCK_PARKER_VIKING

JANESVILLE — A series of unfortunate events in the first inning led to five runs scored by Middleton in a Big Eight Conference softball game Friday. Janesville Parker held the Cardinals scoreless for the rest of the game but couldn't overcome its early mistakes and lost 5-3.

Thursday's game was the Vikings' fifth in as many games, ending the week with a 2-3 record after wins over Madison La Follette and Madison West.

