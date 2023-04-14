JANESVILLE — A series of unfortunate events in the first inning led to five runs scored by Middleton in a Big Eight Conference softball game Friday. Janesville Parker held the Cardinals scoreless for the rest of the game but couldn't overcome its early mistakes and lost 5-3.
"It has been a really long week, and I'm really proud of the girls," Parker coach Bob Getka said. "Our girls showed a ton of heart. Usually when you play that many games and you're that tired, if something goes against you like it did today in the first inning, that usually snowballs through the rest of the game. This could have easily been a 10-0 washout after five innings. So kudos to our girls and to come back."
After a single, a botched rundown to advance a runner and two walks to start the game, another Parker error brought home the Cardinals' first run of the game. Parker got a popout from the next batter, but two more singles in the inning gave Middleton a 5-0 lead.
"We made those two errors where we had a chance to get that out on the bases, which would have been huge on that first batter of the game," Getka said. "They made a mistake by trying to advance the base. We had her in the rundown. We just made a mistake there and then another misplay at short. Those couple of walks hurt us, too. We've got to clean those things up if we want to be a championship team, which by looking at the last six innings, we definitely have a chance to be that."
Down but not out, the Vikings stepped up their play and delivered an impressive performance against an undefeated opponent.
Parker's turnaround revolved around Hannah Bolly's dominance on the mound. Bolly gave up five hits in a complete game and struck out eight Cardinals to go along with zero earned runs.
"She really struggled through, what I thought, some difficult pitch calls," Getka said of Bolly's performance. "She was able to keep grinding, get us outs and keep us in that game. She did a great job against a team that is undefeated right now."
Parker mounted several scoring threats, but it finally strung together enough hits in a big sixth inning.
Kaelyn Minich started the inning by reaching second base after her hit to right field resulted in an error. Bolly brought Minich home one batter later with a double ripped to the left field fence to give Parker its first run.
A single from Kenedi Pryne moved Bolly to third, and both came home on a line drive single to center field from Lilly Keller. Pryne went 2-for-2 at the plate in addition to strong defensive work behind the plate. Keller went 2-for-3.
Parker cut its deficit to 5-3 but couldn't muster up another score in the seventh inning. Despite their loss, the Vikings comeback, with eight hits off Middleton's Megan Button, showed what the team is capable of.
"This is really going to carry forward for us the rest of the year," Getka said. "When you have a team that shows heart like we showed today, that's going to pay off in a lot of future games. So I was really proud of the girls today."
After a long week, the Vikings will take the weekend to rest before a matchup against Madison East at Madison College on Monday.