01STOCK_PARKER_VIKING

Janesville Parker found its swing at the plate and cruised to a 23-5 Big Eight Conference softball victory over Madison La Follette at Madison College on Tuesday.

The Vikings (2-3, 1-1) scored eight, four and 11 runs in the first three innings, respectively. Six Vikings recorded multiple hits, and eight out of nine starters had a hit.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you