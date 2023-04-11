Janesville Parker found its swing at the plate and cruised to a 23-5 Big Eight Conference softball victory over Madison La Follette at Madison College on Tuesday.
The Vikings (2-3, 1-1) scored eight, four and 11 runs in the first three innings, respectively. Six Vikings recorded multiple hits, and eight out of nine starters had a hit.
“I really like the makeup of what we have going on right now,” Parker coach Bob Getka said. “Our lineup is really starting to stretch out, and the girls are really seeing the ball really well. That’s going to help us out a ton.”
Parker’s Kaelyn Minich and Karlie Zimmerman each hit home runs in the game. Playing on Madison College’s bigger field, the Lancers (0-3) were surprised by the power the Vikings brought at the plate.
“Karlie’s was ripped right down the left field line,” Getka said. “So the left fielder came over to the fence to get it as it was rolling to her and it just rolled all the way to the wall.
“Kaelyn’s was a missile to right center that just rolled through the outfield all the way to the wall. And by the time they went all the way back there to get it, Kaelyn was all the way around to score.”
The Vikings gave up five runs in the first inning but kept the Lancers down for the rest of the game. After surrendering a single and three straight walks in the first, Parker got its second out of the inning. An error a play later kept the inning alive, however, and led to four more runs for Madison La Follette.
“We still didn’t play a crisp game,” Getka said. “We’re still looking for that, and we’re still not hitting on all cylinders. We gave up five runs, and that’s not something we’re looking to do. We’re still hitting the ball really well and that hides a lot of mistakes.”
Hannah Bolly got the win on the mound for Parker after pitching 2 2/3 innings, striking out six batters without issuing a walk. Bolly also went 2-for-2 at the plate and hit two doubles.Parker is set to host Sun Prairie East at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.