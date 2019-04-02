One day after a disastrous loss to Verona, the Janesville Parker softball team pushed the reigning Division 1 state champion to extra innings.

"Tonight was a mission critical game after last night's egg we laid," Parker coach Bob Getka said following the Vikings' 2-1 Big Eight Conference loss to Sun Prairie on Tuesday.

Parker's Chelsea Naber and Sun Prairie's Maddie Gardner took turns throwing shutout innings until the top of the fourth, when Taylor Barfield's single to left field allowed Naber to score when the throw home was off target.

Bailee Hadley's sacrifice bunt scored Sydney Spatola to tie the game, 1-1, in the bottom of the seventh.

Gardner, who struck out 17 and gave up seven hits, worked around Naber's leadoff double and a walk in the eighth, notching three strikeouts to escape the jam.

A Parker error allowed Sabrina Reuter to score the game-winning run for Sun Prairie (4-0, 3-0 Big Eight).

Naber struck out eight and gave up two hits in 7 1/3 innings. The senior had been roughed up for nine runs--four earned--in the Vikings' 18-0 loss to Verona on Monday.

"Chelsea pitched outstanding tonight," Getka said. "I thought it was really important for the girls to come back and give effort to the level they're capable of."

Naber and Barfield led Parker (2-3, 1-2 Big Eight) with two hits apiece.

The Vikings travel to La Follette on Thursday.

SUN PRAIRIE 2, PARKER 1 (8)

Parker;000;100;00--1;7;5

Sun Prairie;000;000;11--2;2;2

Naber; Gardner

Leading hitters--Naber (P) 2x4, Barfield (P) 2x3. 2B--Malphy (P), Naber, Quade (P), Gardner (SP).

SO--Naber 8, Gardner 17. BB--Naber 2, Gardner 2.

Verona 4, Craig 3--A three-run first inning got the Wildcats rolling in a Big Eight Conference win at the Janesville Youth Sports Complex.

Craig (1-5, 0-3 Big Eight) scored two runs in the third and sophomore Keeley Cox hit a solo home run--the first of her career--in the sixth to tie the game, 3-3.

But Verona (3-2, 2-0 Big Eight) plated the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly in the seventh.

"We're doing some good things," Craig coach Kristen Worm said. "They went up there looking to hit--trying to make something happen."

Verona's Meghan Anderson struck out 15 and gave up three hits, while Craig's Katie Kealy scattered six hits across seven innings.

"Katie did a great job of hitting spots tonight and controlling their batters," Worm said.

The Cougars host Sun Prairie on Thursday.

VERONA 4, CRAIG 3

Verona;300;000;1--4;6;1

Craig;002;001;0--3;3;3

Anderson; Kealy

Leading hitters--McChesney (V) 2x4, Keyes (V) 2x3. 2B--Keyes, Yazek (V), Humphrey (JC). HR--Cox (JC).

SO--Anderson 15, Kealy 3. BB--Anderson 2, Kealy 1.