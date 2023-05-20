Janesville Parker picked up another win on Saturday, this time getting some revenge against Middleton (17-9 overall, 13-7 conference) in a 11-3 Big Eight Conference softball victory.
The Vikings (13-7) have been on a roll entering the WIAA tournament with an 8-1 record in May.
In its latest victory and final game of the regular season, Parker put up three runs in the second and fifth innings before exploding for five runs in the seventh.
In the second, Gentry Reed came in clutch for the Vikings as she delivered a bases-clearing triple to put the team on the board.
Kennedi Pryne and Donnavee Kong brought in runners on two-out, two-RBI hits and Lilly hit her first high school home run in the win.
Parker collected 12 hits in the game and Keller, Hannah Bolly and Nariyah Lot picked up multiple hits. The Vikings' defense also played an important role in the victory.
"Today it was the bats and the stellar defense that led the way for the Vikings," said coach Bob Getka. "The Vikings' defense continued to shine and they made several key plays throughout the game."
Bolly secured the win on the mound for Parker after throwing seven innings, striking out eight and walking none.
"On the mound, Hannah was not quite as sharp as she has been but sometimes the true test of a lead pitcher is still pulling out a solid eight strikeout performance against a top team even without her best stuff," Getka said. "Hannah battled a tough lineup from Middleton and was able to strand runners all afternoon."
After wrapping up its regular season, Parker will host Fort Atkinson on Tuesday for a WIAA regional game.
Janesville Parker 2, Madison Memorial 0—Lot went toe-to-toe with Madison Memorial's Andrea Jaskowiak in the circle as the Vikings won a Big Eight Conference matchup on Friday.
While Jaskowiak — a University of Iowa recruit — struck out 17, Lot kept the Spartans (16-8, 14-6) off the board in an outstanding outing. Lot pitched seven innings, surrendered just five hits and struck out four.
Pryne, Kong, Isabell Guzman and Sydney Vincetich all stepped up on defense in the shutout victory.
The Vikings scored two runs in the first inning and rode those runs to a win. Lot brought in the first run of the game with an RBI single to center field. Two batters later and with two outs, Parker's Addison Nelson came through and delivered a run on an RBI single to left field.
JANESVILLE PARKER 2, MADISON MEMORIAL 0
Parker;200;000;0;—;2;4;1
Memorial;000;000;0;—;0;5;0
Leading hitters—Johnson (MM) 2x3.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—MM: Jaskowiak (L, 7-4-2-2-17-1); JP: Lot (W, 7-5-0-0-4-1).
