MILTON — Behind a four-run first inning and a strong performance in the circle from Gwen Baker, Milton coasted to an 11-1 Badger Conference crossover win over Madison Edgewood on Thursday.
Baker gave up just one run in her start and recorded 14 strikeouts. Edgewood (0-1) only managed three hits off Milton's ace.
"She's good and she can hit her spots really well," Milton coach Kurt Mussey said. "She's got some good speed, and she's getting that changeup figured out. She's tough to deal with."
Baker's performance was highlighted by an immaculate fifth inning, striking out three Crusaders with nine pitches.
Edgewood struggled to make contact against Baker's pitches, but when they did, Milton's defense was focused and ready to make easy outs.
"It gives me a lot of confidence when I know I can trust them to get the play," Baker said of her teammates. "I know they support me when I'm pitching, and I know I can support them when they're making plays, too."
Up 4-1 entering the bottom of the fifth, Milton's bats came back alive with Baker helping her own cause. Her double brought Jenna Benash home from third after she rapped a triple.
"Pitching is my jam, I've been doing it forever," Baker said. "But sometimes hitting is just up there for me. I've been hitting pretty well since the beginning of the season, so I look forward to the rest."
Milton (5-1) went on to score six runs in the inning, behind RBI from Kenzie Marquardt, Lynden Briggs and Molly Baker.
With a 10-1 lead in the bottom of the sixth, the Red Hawks needed just one run to close out the game. Trinity Harris reached base on a single with two outs, and Briggs brought her home with a hit to left field.
Every Red Hawks batter made strong contact in the game and contributed to the win. Six had multiple hits, and six had an extra-base hit.
"You look at that lineup and we're just as strong in the back end as we are in the front end," Mussey said. "That showed (today), and that's exciting softball when you can do that."
With a close-knit group that played together last year and will next season, Milton's cohesion and teamwork was on full display in its regular season opener.
"We make them conscious that it's a team thing, not an individual thing," Mussey said. "That's exactly what you're seeing tonight. There's a lot of communication, maybe not as much as I'd like, but you see the communication out there in our infield. Everybody knows what they're doing, knows how many outs to go and where they're going with the ball. That's all you can ask for.
"That cohesion is just the beginning. We've got two years with this core group. Nobody ages out, graduates out from this group. So that process has started, and we're working it. It's exciting."
Milton's next test will be at 11 a.m. Saturday when the Red Hawks host Elkhorn in a nonconference matchup.