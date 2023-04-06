01STOCK_MILTON_REDHAWKS

MILTON — Behind a four-run first inning and a strong performance in the circle from Gwen Baker, Milton coasted to an 11-1 Badger Conference crossover win over Madison Edgewood on Thursday.

Baker gave up just one run in her start and recorded 14 strikeouts. Edgewood (0-1) only managed three hits off Milton's ace.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you