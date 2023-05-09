MILTON — Red Hawks pitcher Gwen Baker threw another gem and catcher Kenzie Marquardt connected on a walk-off single to down Beaver Dam 1-0 in a Badger East Conference softball game at Schilberg Park on Tuesday.

Baker and Beaver Dam pitcher Gabby Fakes squared off for a pitchers’ duel that wouldn’t be decided until the final half-inning of the game.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you