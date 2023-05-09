MILTON — Red Hawks pitcher Gwen Baker threw another gem and catcher Kenzie Marquardt connected on a walk-off single to down Beaver Dam 1-0 in a Badger East Conference softball game at Schilberg Park on Tuesday.
Baker and Beaver Dam pitcher Gabby Fakes squared off for a pitchers’ duel that wouldn’t be decided until the final half-inning of the game.
Both teams played excellent defense, limited base hits to singles and kept the game scoreless until the seventh inning.
The Red Hawks (18-1 overall, 13-0 conference, first place) made solid contact against Fakes throughout the contest but couldn’t break through.
The Golden Beavers threatened to score first in the top of the seventh inning.
Beaver Dam (13-7, 11-2) opened the inning with a double from Ginny Bryant and a single from Audriana Edwards with no outs. Baker and Milton’s defense stayed cool under pressure, delivering an out on a bunt and a strikeout to the next two batters.
With the bases loaded with two outs after an intentional walk to Chloe Kasuboski, Marquardt stepped up on the defensive end after Baker’s pitch passed her at the plate. Marquardt found the ball quickly and tagged Bryant running home to end the inning.
“I’m going to go with it was (on purpose),” Baker joked afterward of the pitch that reached the backstop. “That was the plan the whole time.”
The play capped Baker’s night, which included a complete game, eight strikeouts and just one walk to Kasuboski. The pitcher challenged the Golden Beavers, even in hitter’s counts, to keep them guessing.
“I feel like my strengths can beat their strengths,” Baker said. “I trust myself that I can get the strikes, even if that means they’re putting it in play. I know my defense can make the play.”
After Milton escaped the top of the seventh, Trinity Harris opened the bottom of the frame with a triple down the right field line. With Harris on third and nobody out, Marquardt delivered a hit that split the infield to win the game.
“I just had to get a base hit no matter what,” she said. “Just get a hit down somehow and just drive her in. It feels great. It takes a lot of mental game with everybody telling you that you can do it and then you just have to believe it yourself.”
Milton battled throughout the contest to pick up another win over a quality opponent.
“I’m super proud of this group,” said Milton coach Kurt Mussey. “That’s playoff-style softball right there. And it kind of tells us who they are. I told them they can bend but they don’t break. That’s exactly what we’ve seen tonight.
“It was high-pressure softball tonight. There were some big moments there, and we held it together. Gwen did a phenomenal job and our bats were just enough to squeeze one in. So it was great softball.”
After knocking off second-place Beaver Dam in the standings, Milton stands alone with an undefeated conference record.
“The more of these games we get, the better off we’re going to be,” Mussey said. “So tonight was huge for us to just play a game like this. Friday night is our conference championship. I think we get Watertown, but we’ll get Watertown or Beaver Dam and another opportunity to play a high-level game. That’s what it’s all about and now it’s preparing for the playoffs.”
With the end of the regular season and playoffs right around the corner, Mussey and the Red Hawks are hoping to close out on a high note.
“As many wins as we’ve stacked together, we’re not letting them play into it,” Mussey said. “Me and the (coaches) talk on a daily basis to not to be complacent.”
Before the conference championship, Milton will host Waunakee at 5 p.m. Thursday.
MILTON 1, BEAVER DAM 0
Beaver Dam 000 000 0 — 0 6 0
Milton 000 000 1 — 1 7 1
Leading hitters—Harris (M) 2x3, Edwards (BD). 2B—Bryant (BD). 3B—Harris.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—M: Baker (7-6-0-0-8-1); BD: Fakes (L, 6-7-1-1-8-0).