With Gwen Baker on the mound, Milton needed just six inning to defeat Mount Horeb (2-4, 1-2) 13-2 in a Badger Conference softball matchup on Thursday.
Baker pitched the whole game, struck out 11 batter with no walks and gave up just two hits.
At the plate, Baker was just as effective and went 3-for-4 with a home run. Milton’s Julia Wolf, also hit a homer and had two hits in four at-bats.
Four Milton (6-1, 3-0) batters recorded multiple hits and the Red Hawks secured three extra base hits.
Milton will travel to Madison Memorial on Saturday for a nonconference game at 10 a.m.
MILTON 13, MOUNT HOREB 2 (6)
Milton 134 023 — 13 16 1
Mount Horeb 010 100 — 2 7 3
Leading hitters—Murray (MH) 2x3, Mueller (MH) 2x3, G. Baker (M) 3x4, Marquardt (M) 3x5, M. Baker (M) 3x4, Wolf (M) 2x4. 2B—Mueller, Murray, Marquardt. HR—Mueller, G. Baker, Wolf.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—MH: Holman (L, 3-9-8-5-1-3), Mueller (3-7-5-5-3-2); M: G. Baker (6-7-2-2-11-0).
Whitewater 4, East Troy 2—Sydney Schilt struck out eight in a complete-game two-hitter, propelling Whitewater past visiting East Troy in Rock Valley softball on Thursday.
The Whippets (4-3) made it 2-all with a pair of runs in the second, adding a run-scoring single from Shyan Lesperance in the third followed by an RBI groundout by Schilt, who got out of two-on jams without any damage in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh innings.
WHITEWATER 4, EASY TROY 2
East Troy 020 000 0 — 2 2 9
Whitewater 022 000 0 —4 3 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—ET: Schrieber (L, 6-3-4-1-5-2); WW: Schilt (W, 7-2-2-2-8-9).
Jefferson 11, Big Foot 1—Sophomore Ashlyn Enke drove in four runs and fanned 12 in a one-hit shutout as Jefferson’s softball team routed visiting Big Foot 11-1 in Rock Valley play on Thursday.
The Eagles (6-1, 5-1 in conference), who have won five consecutive, put a five-spot on the board in the first inning.
JEFFERSON 11, BIG FOOT 1 (5)
Big Foot 000 10 — 1 1 6
Jefferson 501 41 — 11 9 2
Leading hitters—Enke (J) 2x3. 2B—Fairfield (J). 3B—Mengel (J).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—BF: Kinane (L, 3-9-10-7-2-3), Kynell (1-0-1-0-2-2); J: Enke (W, 5-1-1-0-12-0).
BELOIT TURNER 2, MCFARLAND 1
Turner 200 000 0 — 2 5 0
McFarland 000 001 0 — 1 4 0
Leading hitters—Bieri (M) 2x3, Davis (BT) 2x4. 2B—Davis, Hoenig (BT). HR—Bieri.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—M: Bieri (L, 7-5-2-2-9-3); BT: Rose (W, 7-4-1-1-1-0).
DODGELAND/HUSTISFORD 4, PARKVIEW 0
Dodge/Husty 100 030 0 — 4 4 2
Parkview 000 000 0 — 0 3 1
Leading hitters—3B—Abey (P).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—P: Stark (L, 7-5-4-1-9-3); DH:Kehl (W, 7-2-0-0-10-2).
EVANSVILLE 6, CLINTON 1
Evansville 002 310 0 — 6 8 1
Clinton 010 000 0 — 1 5 1
Leading hitters—Hubka (C) 2x3, Bartelt (E) 2x4, Harnack (E) 2x4, Brandenburg (E) 2x4. 2B—Harnack, Kostroun (E).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—C: Theisen (L, 7-8-6-5-11-5); E: Ross (W, 7-5-1-0-5-2).
BRODHEAD 11, EDGERTON 1 (5)
Brodhead 250 04 — 11 7 0
Edgerton 001 00 — 1 4 4
Leading hitters—Leitzen (B) 2x4, Young (B) 2x4. 2B—Scharlau (E). 3B—Leitzen. HR—Young 2.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—E: Hill (L, 1 1/3-4-5-4-0-1), Kjendlic (3 2/3-3-6-6-5-4); B: Risum (5-4-1-1-12-0).
ELKHORN 14, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 2 (6)
Elkhorn 051 206 — 14 16 0
Badger 101 000 —2 6 2
Leading hitters—Behm (B) 2x3, Laubinger (B) 2x2, Remington (E) 2x5, Calvillo (E) 3x4, Uhlenhake (E) 3x5, Meinen (E) 2x5, Trottier (E) 2x5, Wall (E) 2x4, Wester (E) 2x2. 2B—Butinas (B), Laubinger, Calvillo, Uhlenhake, Wall, Remington, Meinen, Wester. 3B—Remington. HR—Behm.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—B: Metcalf (L, 2 1/3-5-6-1-3-4), Golz (3 2/3-11-8-7-4-2); E: Trottier (W, 6-6-2-2-13-1).