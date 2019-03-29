Milton High’s softball team slugged its way past Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker on Friday.

The Red Hawks piled up 34 runs across two games at the Janesville Youth Sports Complex, topping Craig 17-1 and Parker 17-4 to open their season.

Erika Reif struck out 11 and gave up six hits, Laura Onsgard hit a third-inning grand slam and Tori Wurslin collected four hits as Milton (2-0) beat Parker (2-1) in both teams’ second game of the day.

“Milton’s got a really good team. There’s no doubt about it,” Parker coach Bob Getka said.

The Red Hawks jumped on Parker starter Alli Rosga for five runs in the top of the first and added six runs in the fourth to take an 11-0 lead. Parker got four runs back over the next two innings, but Milton scored five runs in the sixth to end the game via the 10-run rule.

“Even at the end of the game, I liked the way we battled,” Getka said.

The Vikings open a tough week of games Monday, when they host Verona. Then, Parker plays three straight road games: Tuesday at Sun Prairie, Thursday at La Follette and Friday at Burlington.

Craig 14, Fort Atkinson 13—The Cougars used a seven-run fifth inning to pull ahead of the Blackhawks as Kristen Worm picked up her first varsity coaching win.

Craig (1-4) trailed by five, 12-7, going into the fifth. The Cougars drew three straight walks to begin the frame and Lauren Wacholtz’s double opened a string of four consecutive hits.

“We’ve been struggling with our hitting the past couple games,” Worm said. “We hit against Beloit, but then yesterday against Parker and today against Milton, we just weren’t hitting. Between games, we had a heart to heart that we need to swing the bat—we need to make something happen.”

Katelyn Palmer led Craig with three hits. Keeley Cox, Wacholtz and Abby Humphrey each had two hits.

The Cougars host Verona on Tuesday and Sun Prairie on Thursday.

Parker 16, Fort Atkinson 11—The Vikings bolted to an early 8-1 lead and held off the Blackhawks in a game that featured 32 hits.

Chelsea Naber hit a two-run home run to open a four-run bottom of the first for Parker, while Lydia Quade hit a solo homer to open a four-run second inning.

“The kids came out swinging early and often,” Getka said.

Fort Atkinson scored four runs in the third to cut Parker’s lead to 8-5. The Vikings collected five straight singles in a four-run fifth, and the Blackhawks answered with four runs in the sixth.

Naber, Quade, Julianna Getka and Rosga led Parker with three hits apiece.

Autumn Congdon homered and drove in four runs for Fort Atkinson.

Milton 17, Craig 1—The Red Hawks plated nine runs in the third and eight runs in the fifth en route to a mercy-rule win over the Cougars in both teams’ first game of the day.

Milton finished with 15 hits, with Shay Anderson and Mia DiGennaro collecting three apiece.

MILTON 17, PARKER 4 (6)

Milton 500 615 x—17 13 2

Parker 000 130 x—4 6 5

Reif; Rosga, Quade (4)

Leading hitters—Onsgard (M) 2x5, Wuslin (M) 4x5, Balch (M) 2x3. 2B—Anderson (M), Wurslin, Barfield (P), Demrow (P). 3B—Schnell (M). HR—Onsgard.

SO—Reif 11, Rosga 3, Quade 2. BB—Reif 3, Rosga 3, Quade 2.

PARKER 16, FORT ATKINSON 11

Fort Atkinson 104 014 1—11 16 3

Parker 442 141 x—16 16 2

Jacobson, Brandl (2), Torrenga (5); Naber, Getka (5), Rosga (5)

Leading hitters—Theriault (FA) 2x3, Brandl (FA) 3x3, Congdon (FA) 3x5, Kostroski (FA) 3x5, Jacobson (FA) 2x4, Quade (P) 3x4, Getka (P) 3x3, Naber (P) 3x4, Demrow (P) 2x3, Rosga (P) 3x4. 2B—Brandl, Kostroski, Naber, Quade, Rosga 2. HR—Congdon, Naber, Quade.

SO—Jacobson 0, Brandl 3, Torrenga 0, Naber 2, Getka 0, Rosga 2. BB—Jacobson 5, Brandl 1, Torrenga 1, Naber 2, Getka 2, Rosga 0.

CRAIG 14, FORT ATKINSON 13

Fort Atkinson 046 020 1—13 13 2

Craig 130 370 0—14 10 3

Tornenga, Burdick (6); Lyle, Kealy (3)

Leading hitters—Therioult (FA) 4x5, Brandl (FA) 2x4, Kostrowski (FA) 2x4, Molthen (FA) 2x5, Palmer (C) 3x4, Humphrey (C) 2x3, Kealy (C) 2x4, Wacholtz (C) 2x4.

SO—Tornenga 2, Burdick 0, Lyle 0, Kealy 3. BB—Tornenga 3, Burdick 4, Lyle 1, Kealy 5.

MILTON 17, CRAIG 1 (5)

Milton 009 08—17 15 1

Craig 000 01—1 5 2

Reif; Kealy, Lyle (3)

Leading hitters—Anderson (M) 3x3, DiGennaro (M) 3x4, Wurslin (M) 2x3, Hanauska (M) 2x4, Balch (M) 2x3. 2B—Anderson 2, Goodger 1, Wurslin 1, Hanauska 1, Balch 1, DiGennaro 1.

SO—Reif 4, Kealy 3, Lyle 1. BB—Reif 3, Kealy 2, Lyle 4.