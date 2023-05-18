Janesville Craig’s six-run rally in the seventh inning wasn’t enough to outlast Middleton in a 11-10 Big Eight Conference softball loss on Thursday.
Entering the final inning of play down 10-4, Craig’s offense wouldn’t back down and tied the game.
The Cougars (12-11 overall, 9-11 conference) loaded the bases on three straight singles to start the inning when Jocelyn Rammer came to the plate. After fouling off the first pitch, Rammer sent a drive to deep center field for a grand slam. This was Rammer’s second homer of the contest.
“Josie’s home runs came at opportune times,” said Craig coach Kristen Worm. “She hit three this week and she’s making great contact. That’s great for us heading into the tournament.”
Down just 10-8, Craig again came through, putting two runners on with two straight singles with no outs. A pop up and a fly out brought Bailey Bienema to the plate with two outs. On the first pitch of the at-bat, Bienema sent a line drive to right field for a double and brought the two runners home to tie the game.
Unfortunately, Middleton (17-8, 13-6) scored in the bottom of the inning to win the game.
“We gave them a heck of a game,” Worm said. “We hit their first two pitchers well, so they put in their ace and we hit her as well. The Middleton coach said we showed a lot of grit and she’s exactly right. Once again, we showed we are a very capable, competitive team. Unfortunately, we came up on the short end of the score.”
Paige Pryne, Bella Vitaioli, Rammer, Brynn Sikich and Bienema each recorded multiple hits for Craig. Presley Stanley pitched six innings for the Cougars.
After the heartbreaking loss in the final game of the regular season, Craig will host Mukwonago for a WIAA regional matchup on Tuesday.
MIDDLETON 11, JANESVILLE CRAIG 10
Craig 001 300 6 — 10 14 3
Middleton 201 133 1 — 11 16 1
Leading hitters—Stroede (M) 2x5, Pertzborn (M) 3x5, Zimmerman (M) 3x3, Button (M) 2x4, Jafferis (M) Boycks (M) 2x4, Pryne (JC) 2x5, Vitaioli (JC) 3x4, Rammer (JC) 2x4, Sikich (JC) 2x3, Bienema (JC) 2x4. 2B—Thomas (M), Boycks, Bienema 2, Pryne, Eichelt. HR—Zimmerman, Rammer 2.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—M: Zanton (1 1/3-2-0-0-0-3), Roessler (3 1/3-5-4-4-2-0), Button (W, 2 1/3-7-6-6-1-0); JC: Stanley (L, 6-16-11-8-1-1; faced three batters in the seventh).
