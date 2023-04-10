Defensive miscues cost Janesville Parker against Verona’s in its 6-3 Big Eight Conference softball loss on Monday.
Down 2-0 entering the bottom of the first inning, the Vikings (1-3 overall, 0-1) scored two runs of their own with an RBI double from Kaelyn Minich and an RBI single from Kenedi Pryne. Minich went 2-for-4 at the plate and had two doubles.
“Parker swung the bats well getting nine hits off of a couple of quality pitchers,” said Parker coach Bob Getka. “Kaelyn Minich had a big night hitting a couple of laser beams.”
Parker held Verona (2-2, 2-0) scoreless for the next three innings until the Wildcats scored two runs in the fifth. Parker scored one point in the bottom of the inning on a single from Addison Nelson that brought Minich home to cut the deficit to 4-3.
Unfortunately, two errors for the Vikings in the sixth inning gave Verona two more runs. Parker committed five errors in the contest and failed to score again.
“Parker had too many miscues in its opening game tonight,” Getka said. “We gave away a couple of runs early on errors and again a couple of runs late and that led to the final score.”
Hannah Bolly led the Vikings on the mound as she pitched all seven innings of the game. She struck out two batters and recorded just three earned runs.
“Hannah was reliable as usual in the circle, giving us a solid chance to win the game by holding Verona to only 8 hits over the course of the game,” Getka said.
On Tuesday, Parker will play Madison La Follette at Madison College.
VERONA 6, JANESVILLE PARKER 3
Verona 200 022 0 — 6 8 0
Parker 200 010 0 — 3 9 5
Leading hitters—Minich (JP) 2x4, Nelson (JP) 2x4, Kreuser (V) 2x4. 2B—Minich (JP) 2, Keller (JP), Blomberg (V). 3B—Kreuser (V).