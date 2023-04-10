01STOCK_PARKER_VIKING

Defensive miscues cost Janesville Parker against Verona’s in its 6-3 Big Eight Conference softball loss on Monday.

Down 2-0 entering the bottom of the first inning, the Vikings (1-3 overall, 0-1) scored two runs of their own with an RBI double from Kaelyn Minich and an RBI single from Kenedi Pryne. Minich went 2-for-4 at the plate and had two doubles.

