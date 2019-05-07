01STOCK_SOFTBALL

Katie Kealy struck out nine and hit a home run to help her own cause Tuesday. 

The Janesville Craig senior played a key role in the Cougars' 7-2 Big Eight Conference victory over visiting Madison La Follette at the Janesville Youth Sports Complex. 

Craig (6-9 Big Eight) improved to 9-11 overall, while the Lancers (2-10 Big Eight) dropped to 2-11.

The Cougars jumped on La Follette early, taking advantage of several errors to score four runs in the bottom of the first. Keeley Cox drove in two with a triple, while Katelyn Palmer hit a sacrifice fly. 

"That first inning was helpful," Craig coach Kristen Worm said. "It's always good to be able to play from the lead."

Craig added a run in three straight innings, culminating with Kealy's solo home run in the fifth. 

The Cougars will face Madison East at Madison College on Thursday. 

CRAIG 7, LA FOLLETTE 2

La Follette;010;100;0--2;6;4

Craig;401;110;x--7;5;1

Welling; Kealy

Leading hitters--Welling (LF) 2x2, Jensen (LF) 2x3, Kealy (C) 2x3. 2B--Jensen, Dopkins (C). 3B--Cox (C). HR--Kealy. 

SO--Welling 4, Kealy 9. BB--Welling 5, Kealy 1. 

  • Janesville Parker 7, Madison East 1--Chelsea Naber struck out 10 and scattered five hits to lead the fourth-place Vikings to a Big Eight win over the host Purgolders. 

Parker (8-7, 7-5 Big Eight) took the lead in the top of the first when Alli Rosga and Naber both scored on passed balls. 

Jasmyn Demrow stole home in the second, while an RBI single by Rosga made it 4-0 in the fourth. 

Rosga and Demrow led Parker with two hits apiece. 

The Vikings play a doubleheader with Beloit Memorial on Wednesday at the Stateline Youth Sports Complex. 

PARKER 5, EAST 1

Parker;210;110;0--5;10;1

East;000;001;0--1;5;0

Naber; Sniadach, Gunter (2)

Leading hitters--Rosga (P) 2x3, Demrow (P) 2x3. 2B--Demrow. 

SO--Naber 10, Sniadach 1. BB--Naber 1, Sniadach 3, Gunter 2. 

