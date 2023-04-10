01STOCK_CRAIG_COUGAR

Six scoreless innings didn’t faze Janesville Craig as three runs in the seventh led to a walk-off 3-2 Big Eight Conference softball victory over Sun Prairie West on Monday.

It may have taken longer than Craig coach Kristen Worm would have liked, but the Cougars’ hot bats in the seventh gave the team its third win to start the season.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you