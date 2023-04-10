Six scoreless innings didn’t faze Janesville Craig as three runs in the seventh led to a walk-off 3-2 Big Eight Conference softball victory over Sun Prairie West on Monday.
It may have taken longer than Craig coach Kristen Worm would have liked, but the Cougars’ hot bats in the seventh gave the team its third win to start the season.
“I think the biggest thing for us is that we just didn’t have the ‘urgency’ — the energy wasn’t the same as Saturday and it showed,” Worm said. “We should have been hitting much sooner than we did. We struggled with the changeup.”
The Wolves (1-2) got on the board first with two runs in the third inning. With the bases loaded and no outs, Sun Prairie left fielder Ashley Rahn singled to center field and brought home two.
The Cougars (3-0) faced the Wolves’ Sophia Royle who was dealing on the mound and ended the game with 11 strikeouts.
Craig eventually rewarded its pitcher, Presley Stanley, who pitched all seven innings and struck out nine batters.
Down 2-0 in the seventh, the Cougars needed to score and delivered. With one out and the bases loaded, Craig’s Paige Pryne came to the plate. Her line drive to right field brought home Maddie Schieve and Bella Vitaiola to tie the game.
In the next at-bat, Mya Eichelt scored on a passed ball to give Craig its winning run.
“I was proud that they stuck in there and got it done,” Worm said. “They didn’t throw in the towel. In the end, they went out and got the win, which we knew all along we were capable of.
“It took teamwork. There wasn’t one hero — we needed three runs and they had to put together a string of plays to get them. It was definitely a team win. I just wish it had come without six and a half innings of waiting on the bats.”
After its walk-off victory, Craig will play Madison West on Tuesday.
JANESVILLE CRAIG 3, SUN PRAIRIE WEST 2
Sun Prairie 002 000 0 — 2 7 2
Craig 000 000 3 — 3 5 1
Leading hitters—Royle (SP) 2x4, Davis (SP) 2x3. 2B—Petree (SP).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—JC: Stanley (W, 7-7-2-0-9-0); SP: Royle (L, 6 1/3-5-3-1-11-0).
Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.