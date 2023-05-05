01STOCK_CRAIG_COUGAR

Janesville Craig managed just seven hits and two runs against Big Eight Conference opponent Verona (12-4 overall, 11-2 Big Eight) in a softball doubleheader on Friday. The Cougars lost the games 8-2 and 7-0.

Craig pitcher Presley Stanley pitched every inning of the doubleheader. Despite receiving two losses, Stanley struck out seven batters and walked just four.

