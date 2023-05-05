Janesville Craig managed just seven hits and two runs against Big Eight Conference opponent Verona (12-4 overall, 11-2 Big Eight) in a softball doubleheader on Friday. The Cougars lost the games 8-2 and 7-0.
Craig pitcher Presley Stanley pitched every inning of the doubleheader. Despite receiving two losses, Stanley struck out seven batters and walked just four.
"I was impressed with Stanley in the circle," Craig coach Kristen Worm said. "Bailey Bienema was hit by a pitch in game one and was unable to pitch the rest of the night, so Presley went the distance and gave us everything she had."
The Cougars (9-8, 7-8) took a 2-0 lead in the first game in the third inning behind a Wildcats' error and a fielder's choice by Bella Vitaioli that brought Ella Loveland home.
Craig couldn't keep Verona's ferocious lineup in check and surrendered eight runs in the final four innings of the contest. The Cougars failed to score again in the loss.
The Cougars couldn't manage to bring a runner home in the second game of the doubleheader. While Verona scored seven runs in the loss, Craig didn't give up more than two runs in an inning.
Verona's Hilary Blomberg was dealing on the mound, earning victories in both games. Blomberg hit two home runs in the set of games.
At the plate, Craig's Brynn Sikich and Loveland had two hits in the series. Jocelyn Rammer recorded the Cougars' only extra-base hit with a double.
"I was proud of the way our team bounced back from last night — especially in game one," Worm said. "They made some things happen on offense. They saw that they can play with Verona and with anyone."
On Tuesday, Craig will host Madison West at 4:30 p.m.
GAME ONE
VERONA 8, JANESVILLE CRAIG 2
Verona;000;201;5;—;8;13;5
Craig;002;000;0;—;2;4;2
Leading hitters—Blomberg (V) 3x3, Osting (V) 2x4, Salas (V) 2x4. 2B—Rammer (JC), Starkey (V). HR—Blomberg 2.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—JC: Stanley (L, 7-13-8-7-5-1); V: Blomberg (W, 7-4-2-0-10-1).