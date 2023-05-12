Sun Prairie East 10, Janesville Craig 0 Softball: Cougars held to just two hits in conference defeat GAZETTE STAFF May 12, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Janesville Craig managed just two hits against Big Eight Conference opponent Sun Prairie East in a 10-0 softball loss on Friday.The Cardinals (18-4 overall, 16-1 conference) jumped to 6-0 lead in the first inning and scored four runs in the fourth to close the game out in five innings. Jocelyn Rammer and Ella Loveland were the only players to secure hits for the Cougars. Rammer's hit was a double. In the circle, Bailey Bienema was dealt the loss after two and two-thirds innings. Presley Stanley pitched one and one-thirds innings of relief. On Monday, Craig (10-10, 8-10) will host DeForest at 4:30 p.m. SUN PRAIRIE EAST 10, JANESVILLE CRAIG 0 (5)Craig;000;00;—;0;2;2Sun Prairie;600;4X;—;10;11;0Leading hitters—Gross (SPE) 2x3, Baker (SPE) 2x3, Coffey (SPE) 2x2. 2B—Ewoldt (SPE), Kramschuster (SPE), Rammer (JC). Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—SPE: Longley (W, 5-2-0-0-1-0); JC: Stanley (1 1/3-5-4-4-0-1), Bienema (L, 2 2/3-6-6-1-3-1). Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Social_feed Sports High School Sports Softball Janesville Craig Recommended for you Trending Now