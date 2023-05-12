01STOCK_CRAIG_COUGAR

Janesville Craig managed just two hits against Big Eight Conference opponent Sun Prairie East in a 10-0 softball loss on Friday.

The Cardinals (18-4 overall, 16-1 conference) jumped to 6-0 lead in the first inning and scored four runs in the fourth to close the game out in five innings. 

