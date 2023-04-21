Brodhead needed just eight innings to take down Rock Valley opponent Whitewater (4-6 overall, 3-6 Rock Valley) in a softball doubleheader Friday. The Cardinals won the first game 17-0 and the second 12-0.
With its two stars on the mound, Mckenna Young and Ava Risum, Brodhead (11-0, 10-0) kept the Whippets' lineup in check and kept its record spotless. Young pitched the first game, recording eight strikeouts and giving up one hit in three innings. Risum pitched five innings in the second game, giving up just three hits and striking out 13 batters.
The Cardinals scored 10 runs in the first inning of game one followed by seven runs in the second. At the plate, Sophia Leitzen went a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate and Jaelyn Hillard hit a home run.
Young had a solid game at the plate in game two, going 2-for-4 with a double and a home run. Risum also recorded two hits.
Whitewater's Falyn Krahn had two hits in the second game and Nataly Benes hit a double.
On Tuesday, Brodhead will host a doubleheader against Clinton, and on Monday, Whitewater will travel to Evansville.
GAME ONE
BRODHEAD 17, WHITEWATER 0 (3)
Whitewater;000;—;0;1;5
Brodhead;(10)7X;—;17;9;0
Leading hitters—Leitzen (B) 3x3. HR—Hilliard (B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—B: Young (W, 3-1-0-0-8-1); W: Lesperance (1/3-1-2-0-0-1), Pope (2/3-3-7-3-0-3), Kubicz (1-5-8-8-0-4).
GAME TWO
BRODHEAD 12, WHITEWATER 0 (5)
Brodhead;342;03;—;12;8;0
Whitewater;000;00;—;0;3;4
Leading hitters—Krahn (W) 2x2, Risum (B) 2x3, Young (B) 2x4. 2B—Benes (W), Young. HR—Young.
Kenosha Bradford 3, Elkhorn 0—The Elks could only manage one hit in their first loss of the season against the Red Devils on Friday.
Elkhorn's lone hit came in the first inning from Ella Uhlenhake.
Kayla Wall put up a tough effort against Bradford (5-2, 2-1 Southeast Conference) throwing four innings and striking out five batters. In relief, Lauren Trottier pitched three innings and didn't give up a run.
On Monday, Elkhorn (7-1, 6-0 Southern Lakes Conference) will host Palmyra-Eagle at 4:30 p.m.
KENOSHA BRADFORD 3, ELKHORN 0
Bradford;000;120;0;—;3;11;0
Elkhorn;000;000;0;—0;1;3
Leading hitters—Danielson (KB) 2x3, Parker (KB) 3x4, May (KB) 2x4. 2B—Parker.