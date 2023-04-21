01STOCK_SOFTBALL

Brodhead needed just eight innings to take down Rock Valley opponent Whitewater (4-6 overall, 3-6 Rock Valley) in a softball doubleheader Friday. The Cardinals won the first game 17-0 and the second 12-0. 

With its two stars on the mound, Mckenna Young and Ava Risum, Brodhead (11-0, 10-0) kept the Whippets' lineup in check and kept its record spotless. Young pitched the first game, recording eight strikeouts and giving up one hit in three innings. Risum pitched five innings in the second game, giving up just three hits and striking out 13 batters. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you