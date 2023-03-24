BRODHEAD—Behind more excellent pitching, Brodhead needed just one inning to score two runs and defeat McFarland 2-0 in a Rock Valley Conference softball game on Friday.
The Cardinals' dominance on the mound led to just one hit for the Spartans (1-1). For the second game in a row, Brodhead (2-0) didn't walk any batters.
Ava Risum picked up the win for the Cardinals after striking out nine batters and allowing no hits in her five innings of work. Risum stuck-out the first seven of nine batters she faced.
Though her pitching was electric, the wind picked up and the weather got colder as the game progressed. Brodhead coach Steve Krupke relieved Risum in the sixth inning for a fresh arm.
"Our team really relies on riseballs," Krupke said. "To throw a riseball in cold conditions is difficult. What is happening is you get tired and your fingers get numb and the mechanics break down. So I had to talk with Ava, she didn't do anything wrong, she just said (she couldn't) can't get underneath her riseball. Well that puts us down to one pitch."
After dominating Jefferon's lineup the night before, Brodhead called on Mckenna Young to finish out Friday's contest. She threw two scoreless innings, struck out four batters and allowed McFarland's first hit in the sixth inning. She closed out the game by striking out the side in the seventh.
"I love those two pitchers," Krupke said about Risum and Young. "Sometimes I get a lot of credit for the way our pitchers turn out here. Bottom line is these kids work hard. Nobody has any idea other than their dads, how much time they put in. They're throwing all the time and I get to reap the benefits."
The game remained scoreless through the first three innings. Brodhead left two runners in scoring position stranded in the second inning, but put together solid at-bats in the fourth.
Young led the inning with a five-pitch walk. Catcher Taetum Hoesly advanced Young to second after hitting a hard ground ball that was bobbled by McFarland's third baseman.
In the next at-bat, the Cardinals' first baseman Alexis Kammerer laid a bunt down the third-base line to move both runners. With runners on second and third, second baseman Allie Dahl stepped to the box for Brodhead.
The freshman quickly got down in a 0-2 count after fouling off two bunt attempts. She fouled off two more pitches to keep her at-bat alive and work the count. Dahl then took two balls, fouled off another pitch and took another ball for a full count.
On the ninth pitch of the at-bat, she found her spot and nailed a hard ground ball into left field. Dahl's RBI double gave Brodhead a 2-0 lead.
Dahl's patience at the plate paid huge dividends for the Cardinals after she was originally supposed to lay down a sacrifice squeeze.
"Here we got a freshman in a big 0-2 situation," Krupke said. "You have a kid who gave you everything you asked for and then dug herself out of a hole and got a hit. That ranks up there with some of the best things I've seen, especially out of a freshman."
With a 2-0 lead, all Brodhead needed to do was secure outs on defense.
"Sometimes when you have kids striking out 13, 14 or 15 batters a game, your defense sort of falls asleep," Krupke said. "It's only two games but our defense has really been staying awake and making smart plays. When you have a 2-0 lead, it changes the game, to where we just need outs."
The Cardinals stepped up on the defensive end, highlighted by a fantastic grab from Kammerer at first on a ball dribbling down the foul line. Her play and Young's strikeouts in the seventh secured Brodhead's shutout win.
On Tuesday, Brodhead will travel to Clinton for its next game.
BRODHEAD 2, MCFARLAND 0
Brodhead 000 200 0 — 2 5 1
McFarland 000 000 0 — 0 1 1
Leading hitters—B: Hoesly 2x3.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—B: Risum (W 5.0-0-0-0-9-0), Young (2.0-1-0-0-4-0); M: Bieri (L 6.0-5-2-2-5-2).