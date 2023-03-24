BRODHEAD—Behind more excellent pitching, Brodhead needed just one inning to score two runs and defeat McFarland 2-0 in a Rock Valley Conference softball game on Friday.

The Cardinals' dominance on the mound led to just one hit for the Spartans (1-1). For the second game in a row, Brodhead (2-0) didn't walk any batters.

JVG_230325_BRODSB02.jpg
Brodhead’s Ava Risum delivers a pitch during the second inning of its home game against McFarland on Friday. Brodhead won 2-0.
JVG_230325_BRODSB03.jpg
Brodhead head coach Steve Krupke welcomes two baserunners at home during its game against McFarland on Friday.
JVG_230325_BRODSB06.jpg
Brodhead’s Allie Dahl secures the catch in her glove during its home game against McFarland on Friday. 
