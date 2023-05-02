Janesville Parker's Kaelyn Minich and Hannah Bolly secured two hits and Bolly out-dueled Sun Prairie East's Tayler Baker in a Big Eight Conference softball game on Tuesday. Parker beat the undefeated in conference Cardinals 4-1 in its most impressive outing of the season.
"Winning the game today is going to be awesome over the rest of the season," said Parker coach Bob Getka. "We can come back and point to this game against anybody we play the rest of the way and say, 'Hey, if we play like we did against Sun Prairie, we can beat anybody that we're going to play all year.'"
The Vikings (6-6) put up their first points of the game in the third inning with an RBI double from Minich and an RBI groundout from Bolly.
With a 2-0 lead intact, Bolly continued to shine on the mound. She pitched all seven innings of the game, struck out seven batters and allowed just four hits.
Bolly's excellence on the mound was matched by Parker's defense. The Vikings played errorless softball for the first time this season and impressed in the outfield.
"It's really difficult to play in the wind, there's no doubt about that," Getka said. "We hit a lot of balls in pregame to the outfield and we did give up quite a few fly balls tonight. But our outfielders were up to the task and made some really nice catches. Even pop ups were really affected by the wind tonight. Kenedi (Pryne) made a couple of really nice grabs behind the plate and Gentry (Reed) made a couple of really nice grabs on pop ups."
Parker scored runs in the fifth and sixth innings to secure the impressive win. Janesville secured five hits against the Baker and the Cardinals (11-3 overall, 10-1 conference).
After their biggest win of the year, the Vikings will travel to Madison College on Wednesday to face Madison East.