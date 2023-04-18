Red Hawks 10, Blackhawks 0 Softball: Baker's stuff can't be touched in shutout win GAZETTE STAFF Apr 18, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FORT ATKINSON — Gwen Baker tossed a three-hit shutout with nine strikeouts and drove in three runs to lead Milton past host Fort Atkinson 10-0 in Badger East softball on Tuesday.Baker walked none, scattering three hits for the Red Hawks (9-1, 4-0 in conference).Trinity Harris singled in two and Baker doubled home a pair in the Milton second. Baker’s run-scoring single in the fourth made it 5-0.Kenzie Marquardt also drove in three runs for the Red Hawks.Fort starter Madison Klauer permitted six earned on 14 hits in six frames in the loss.Kaylee Jordan doubled and Makiah Cave tripled for the Blackhawks (3-4, 3-3).On Thursday, Milton will host Fort Atkinson at 5 p.m.MILTON 10, FORT ATKINSON 0 (6)Milton 040 114 — 10 14 0Fort 000 000 — 0 3 2Leading hitters—G. Baker (M) 2x4, M. Baker (M) 2x4, Harris (M) 2x3, Agnew (M) 2x3. 2B—G. Baker, M. Baker 2, Marquardt (M), Bensah (M), Jordan (FA). 3B—Cave (FA).Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—M: G. Baker (W, 6-3-0-0-9-0); FA: Klauer (L, 6-14-10-6-2-1). Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Social_feed Recommended for you Trending Now