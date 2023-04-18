01STOCK_MILTON_REDHAWKS

FORT ATKINSON — Gwen Baker tossed a three-hit shutout with nine strikeouts and drove in three runs to lead Milton past host Fort Atkinson 10-0 in Badger East softball on Tuesday.

Baker walked none, scattering three hits for the Red Hawks (9-1, 4-0 in conference).

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you